Tacolandia Succeeds with the Taco Stop 2020 Pivot

In a time when everyone is looking for something to feel normal, bars are closed, concerts are being canceled and festivals are postponed, the Dallas Observer’s Tacolandia found a way to move forward with the event.

Due to COVID-19, Tacolandia looked a little (a lot) different: The normally packed festival was a drive-thru experience and allowed ticket holders to still experience the “Taco Stop,” which included tacos from eight restaurants and taquerias.

The restaurants serving tacos were bellagreen, Chimalma Taco Bar, Del Sur Tacos, Frida’s Tacos, La Victoria Taqueria, Pacheco Taco Bar, Taco Enzo and Taqueria el Arquito. Also included was the Taco Stop beverage kit, which included El Jimador Tequila, Korbel, Estrella Jalisco, Topo Chico and a margarita mix.

EXPAND Usually Tacolandia has bright sun and lots of people milling about; this year was nighttime and lots of cars. But one thing remained: Plenty of excellent tacos. Anthony Macias

From the entrance to the check-in was about a 30-minute wait, but once you got in, you were met by mask-wearing staff who served the tacos to-go.

The vendors were all set up for social distancing and were all following safety guidelines.

Not all the tacos are built for the to-go process — a few had broken tortillas and were greasy from sitting in the foil — but most of the tacos remained fresh and were great for eating on the go.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

The star of the show was trompo by both Taqueria El Arquito and La Victoria Taqueria: The meat had just the right char and crunch with each bite.

Each ticket holder also received a card — one with a list of restaurants offering a free taco at their place. I’m especially looking forward to visiting Trompo, El Patio and Dos Bros Tacos. Wherever you visit with your card, be sure to buy some more food to go with your free taco and support our local restaurants and taquerias.

The drive-thru experience was possibly not as fun because you are not able to experience the fun and comradery with other taco lovers, but the Taco Stop provided a safe, socially distanced way to grab some great tacos.

If this is the new normal for food festivals, it might take some getting used to, but it’s all worth it when there’s good food involved.