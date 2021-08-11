Support Us

Tacolandia

Presale Tickets for 7th Annual Tacolandia Are Available Now

August 11, 2021 10:00AM

Chilangos was one of the winners in 2019.
Presale tickets to the Dallas Observer’s 7th Annual Tacolandia are available now through Aug. 16. If you're partial to mild, hot, spicy, tangy or face-sweating tacos, we’ve got all those angles covered.

Tacolandia is an outdoor taco-sampling party featuring some of Dallas’ favorite spots, ranging from urban contemporary to authentic street style.

This year’s event will be held at Energy Square Plaza (corner of Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard) on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Scenes from taco land.
VIP tickets are $65 and include entry into the event one hour early (3 p.m.), unlimited taco samples, access to our VIP lounge and some exclusive bites. You’ll also get three drink tickets to use at the VIP bar and ( ... wait for it … ) access to the VIP bathrooms.

General admission tickets are $25 and include entry at 4 p.m. plus unlimited taco samples. There will be a cash bar at the event.

Get these presale tickets soon; the price jumps at 9 a.m. Aug. 16.

We’ll have a DJ there to spin some tunes plus live performers. It all benefits the North Texas Food Bank. Check back as the taco roster fills out and for more details.

The health and safety of the Tacolandia and Dallas communities remains our top priority. We are working closely with local and state officials to create the safest event experience possible. As protocols continue to evolve rapidly regarding public gatherings, our guidance for best practices to be followed at the event are also evolving. Once final protocols are established, we will post all requirements for attendees to adhere to prior to the event date on our website.
