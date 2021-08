Presale Tickets for 7th Annual Tacolandia Are Available Now

click to enlarge Chilangos was one of the winners in 2019. Kelsey Shoemaker

Presale tickets to the Dallas Observer’s 7th Annual Tacolandia are available now through Aug. 16. If you're partial to mild, hot, spicy, tangy or face-sweating tacos, we’ve got all those angles covered.Tacolandia is an outdoor taco-sampling party featuring some of Dallas’ favorite spots, ranging from urban contemporary to authentic street style.This year’s event will be held at Energy Square Plaza (corner of Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard) on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $65 and include entry into the event one hour early (3 p.m.), unlimited taco samples, access to our VIP lounge and some exclusive bites. You’ll also get three drink tickets to use at the VIP bar and ( ... wait for it … ) access to the VIP bathrooms. General admission tickets are $25 and include entry at 4 p.m. plus unlimited taco samples. There will be a cash bar at the event.Get these presale tickets soon; the price jumps at 9 a.m. Aug. 16.We’ll have a DJ there to spin some tunes plus live performers. It all benefits the North Texas Food Bank. Check back as the taco roster fills out and for more details.