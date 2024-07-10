Discover Tashreeb at Albaghdady Bakery & Café

Right across from Jeng Chi and all the other markets and restaurants in Richardson’s Chinatown sits Albaghdady Bakery & Café, a little hole-in-the-wall spot occupying two separate buildings: the bakery and the restaurant, which serves Mediterranean fare with great flavors in unpretentious surroundings.
Albaghdady has the typical things one expects from a Mediterranean joint like shawarmas, falafel, dulma, hummus, baba ghanoush and kabobs, but they also had something called tashreeb that sounded intriguing after we Googled it. Tashreeb is a broth-soaked bread topped with protein and vegetables, which makes sense since evidently tashreeb means “to soak” in Arabic. This Iraqi dish follows the common evolution from a meal first created by the poor out of necessity to something considered a delicacy by all. Think oxtails, tripas, pigs’ feet and even caviar. We had to try it.
At first, the price ($25) seemed high, but when this huge bowl arrived at our table, we reassessed the value. It could have fed a family of four. The large, deep bowl had a huge serving of bread on the bottom covered with a mélange of chickpeas, broth and spices, finally topped with an extremely generous amount of a shredded mix of both beef and lamb. The meat was clearly cooked slowly and gently, tender and juicy with some charred ends similar in style to pulled pork. The bread soaked up all those flavors and provided warmth and body to the dish. It was easily one of the best things we’ve had this year.
Albaghdady Bakery & Café, 327 N. Greenville Ave., Richardson. Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.