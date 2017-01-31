Ochre House Theatre Playwright Matthew Posey Shot Outside of Cold Beer Company

Matthew Posey in character as Athalgarde for a production of Christhelmet at Ochre House Theatre in 2014. Justin Locklear

Late Monday night a person was shot twice after getting into their car outside of Cold Beer Company in Deep Ellum. This morning, the victim is being identified as Matthew Posey, playwright and founder of Ochre House Theatre, just a short walk from the bar in Exposition Park.

“Famous, amazing playwright and dear friend to us all was brutally shot tonight at Cold Beer Company,” Laure E. Ostteen posted to a public Facebook group early Tuesday morning. “Bring all positive thoughts to Matthew Posey. We love you, Matt. The cement that holds our community together. Love love love. Perps still on the loose.”

According to a report by the Dallas Police Department, at approximately 11:17 p.m. Monday the victim and a witness were leaving a building at 3600 Main St., the location of Cold Beer Company, and had just gotten into a car when the driver side door was opened and, “a black male suspect fired several rounds into the vehicle,” striking the victim twice.

Osstteen’s post was shared to the Deep Ellum Community Watch group, where multiple people who said they live in the neighborhood reported hearing the shots.

Dallas Fire Rescue were called to the scene of the crime Monday and took the victim to nearby Baylor Medical Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Observer contacted Baylor where it was confirmed that Matthew Posey was admitted last night and is being treated in ICU.

A suspect has not been apprehended.

At 2:48 a.m. Justin Locklear, artist in residence at Ochre House, commented on Ostteen’s post about the incident that Posey was in good spirits, about to go to into surgery and stable. In the thread, Ginger Berry, a photographer who frequently works with Ochre House, was named as the passenger and witness.

This shooting comes on the heels of another traumatic and violent event for the local theater community. Derek Whitener, the director of Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, was attacked by two masked men wielding a pipe outside the Haskell Avenue Target on Jan. 14. He was also taken to Baylor where he was treated for a fractured skull.

In the last year there has been a crime bump in Deep Ellum, which has prompted Dallas Police Department to send out extra police patrols. In a span of two weeks in September, there were two robberies and a sexual assault in the neighborhood.

“DPD is very concerned about the Deep Ellum area, along with other entertainment districts,” Deputy Chief Lonzo Anderson said in September. “We want entertainment districts to feel safe.”

