The Round-Up Responds to Real Housewives Rumor: 'That's Not What We Offer Our Clientele'

"We think our business is good because of the great-looking bartenders, the good drinks, and the good dancing we got," says Kevin Miller, owner and operator of the Round-Up.

During season two of The Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne Locken starts a rumor about the husband of fellow Housewife Cary Deuber.

"Her husband gets his dick sucked at the Round-Up. I know the boys who did it," a drugged-up Locken confesses to fellow Housewife Brandi Redmond before a plastic surgery procedure.

Locken is referring to Round-Up Saloon, which won Best Gay Bar in our Best of Dallas awards this year. The rumor has flooded the entire season with a storyline that Locken thinks Deuber's husband is gay. The Round-Up gets mentioned on the show at least once an episode. Housewives producer Andy Cohen even asked some Dallas Housewives about it during his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

But the Round-Up Saloon doesn't want to get into the nitty gritty of it. Kevin Miller, owner and operator of the bar, says business is great — and not because of any favors.

"We think our business is good because of the great-looking bartenders, the good drinks and the good dancing we got," he says. "We don't really support what the show is saying. That's just not what we offer to our clientele."

Miller says he has not heard from any of the Housewives, but a few customers filled him in on the rumor.

"I don't know if there's a lot of people who watch the show or not. I don't know much about it," he says.

He says there is national and international interest in the Round-Up, but he isn't crediting the show for the attention.

"We don't support that comment. We truly don't," Miller says. "We don't reach out to the show to be involved in that. We just support the same thing we've been doing for years, which is good dancing, good guys and just a good time."

