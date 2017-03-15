2 Face EP Blends Dallas Rapper G.U.N.'s Melodies with the Primal Screams of Atlanta's OG Maco

G.U.N. is patiently honing his act before he releases a debut album. In the meantime, check out his new EP with OG Maco. Mikel Galicia

This month Dallas rapper Chris James, better known as G.U.N. — whom we profiled back in June — released the collaborative EP 2 Face with Atlanta’s OG Maco. The 5-song EP, produced by Cardo and Texas Boy, seamlessly blends G.U.N.’s melodies with Maco’s primal screams.

“Everyone says we mesh really well,” James says. He and Maco became acquainted at a show two years ago, and during the making of the EP James says they recorded 20 songs in three or four days. In the near future the pair will also be releasing a song titled “Power Rangers,” which will tie in with the live-action reboot of the Power Rangers franchise.

G.U.N. broke through with the 2015 single “Johnny Cage.” That song was a trapped out, fizzy shot of mean-mugging, arm-waiving vibes. It quickly found its way onto mainstream blogs and the buzz snowballed. Soon G.U.N. had a fan in Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi.

First Jxmmi asked to hop on a remix of “Johnny Cage,” and later asked G.U.N. to open for Rae Sremmurd and play the duo’s festival, Sremmfest.

“Everyone thinks I’m a trap rapper, but I got a lot of different vibes,” James says, and it’s true. “Johnny Cage” is a rager that sits comfortably on any rave mix, while the blunter “Pure Cocaine” featuring Stonez is meat-and-potatoes bando rap.

James says fans can expect his style to continue to evolve: “I’m just waiting to kill it.”

One thing you shouldn’t expect? An official, full-length G.U.N. debut anytime soon. James is adamant about refining his act before releasing one. “You know when Drake dropped So Far Gone, but that didn’t sound nothing like Take Care,” he says. “I’m going to just stick with singles and visuals. I want to focus on visuals so people can relate to my music.”

James has also played a role in local music in other ways. This year he put together two rap bills, dubbed “Ragefests,” featuring DFW up-and-comers Loudiene and Go Yayo.

James says the festival series is a platform to help Dallas rappers with buzz to build long-lasting careers. “We need more genuine people to build this city,” he says.