Dallas Observer Music Awards Judges Riff on the State of the Scene

Sixteen Dallas music industry veterans are milling about on a Deep Ellum patio on an unseasonably warm evening in November. It wouldn’t be odd to see any one of these promoters, radio personalities, musicians or DJs in thriving Deep Ellum on a Thursday, but it’s strange to see them all together in one place. Those gathered soon become enmeshed in updates about each other’s personal lives, gossip about mutual friends and musings about the real estate market in light of the Door's impending relocation from Deep Ellum at the end of the year.

They're also scribbling on white pieces of paper. A guitar case is splayed open on a nearby table, and every so often, a member of the group visits it to toss in a paper. The occasion: voting for winners of the 29th annual Dallas Observer Music Awards.

Some judges went into the secret voting happy hour confident of where their votes were going; others solicited opinions and engaged in debates with other judges over this year’s nominees. Throughout the evening — attended by all the judges, minus a few who had to vote remotely because of travel or other conflicts — we heard lots of passionate opinions about what’s good in the Dallas music scene and areas where it could improve.

This is the Observer’s first-ever group of judges. In the past, a monthlong public vote determined the winners. Winners often had the most name recognition, garnered the largest social media following or ran the best campaigns. Sometimes, votes came from outside Texas.

This year, we experimented with a new model. The Observer selected 20 judges with a variety of perspectives on, and expertise within, Dallas’ music industry. The judges were split into four groups of five people each, so each judge voted on nine or 10 out of the 38 categories in which prizes will be awarded. This also helped us to ensure judges did not vote in categories where they had conflicts of interest.

This Saturday, you’ll get to hear some of the best music Dallas has to offer in the form of more than 60 bands that will play the Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase, taking over eight venues in Deep Ellum: Club Dada, Trees, Three Links, Off the Record, Reno’s, Green Room, Prophet Bar and The Door. The music will start just after 6 p.m. and go till 1:20 a.m. Your first opportunity to learn who our judges crowned is 8 p.m. Tuesday, when the free Dallas Observer Music Awards Ceremony begins at Canton Hall.

In the meantime, we’ve picked the brains of the judges, over drinks at the happy hour and otherwise, about the state of Dallas' music scene. While they find the state of the community is far from perfect, the consensus is that it has regained its footing and is getting stronger.

Musician Alicia "EV" Borman Jason Janik

Musician Alicia Borman, better known as “EV,” didn’t always think Dallas’ experimental music scene is special. But this year, she took what she calls a “research interest” in the subject and started talking to the touring bands that visit Dallas. It wasn’t hard for her to take such a survey; Borman attends a local concert almost every night.

“One thing that's really special about what's happening in Dallas is we have this experimental scene that touches on every facet of experimental music,” Borman says. “Some other places, some other cities, from what I understand based on the touring bands that come through, may have a really great ambient noise scene, but that’s really all they do.”

Dallas has experimental jazz, ambient music, techno and electro, straight-up noise — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what you’ll hear if you attend a show at Outward Bound Mixtapes (Mondays at RBC) or Dallas Ambient Music Nights (at a different location each month). Experimental bands such as best new act nominee SRSQ and best hardcore act nominee Leech are also finding their way onto bills at more mainstream venues such as Armoury D.E., thanks to talent buyers such as King Camel’s Jeffrey Brown, who books Armoury.

“Almost every conceivable type of experimental music is being made here right now,” Borman says.

The musician, who moved to Dallas in 2003, also plays in two bands, Atom & EV and JustnLongorio. She recalls that around the time Outward Bound Mixtapes started, the Dallas music scene was coming out of a lull.

“The Dallas scene wasn't as vibrant,” she says. “Not just the DIY spaces and experimental music — even the rock scene at the time was kind of starting up again in a way.”

The experimental scene, often found in house venues, is frequently in flux. Venues close, house parties get shut down or tenants move, and the music moves with it. This is often a good thing, Borman says, because the genre is well suited to constant rebirth.

“Actually, the Crown & Harp closing at the time that it did was really beneficial to the scene,” Borman says. “A lot of people were going there and putting on shows, but … bands were playing empty rooms, nobody’s really getting paid. [Its closing] made people have to be a little more creative.”

A few new spots that have emerged as experimental music venues in the last year are the Belmont Hotel, the Texas Theatre, Wild Detectives and Spinster Records. “Those [DIY] spaces are what is keeping this scene going,” Borman says.