Music News: Paul Simon, Justin Timberlake, Ozzy Osbourne and More

Retirement announcements seem to be happening on a weekly basis for some of our most beloved musical acts. On the heels of last week's farewell call from Elton John, Paul Simon and Ozzy Osbourne are making plans for life away from the road. Fortunately for us, they'll both hit Dallas before the end of 2018. Also, Justin Timberlake keeps adding dates to his Dallas itinerary, some classic rock titans head this way, and the Granada adds a pair of cool shows to the calendar.



Singer-songwriter Paul Simon is calling it quits from touring. After decades on the road, he's dialing things back and throwing himself a final spin around the country as a reward on the appropriately named Homeward Bound tour. He'll appear at American Airlines Center on June 1. Tickets, $50 to $175, are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at ticketmaster.com.

Fresh off Sunday's Super Bowl appearance in Minneapolis, Justin Timberlake has added a third date at the American Airlines Center to his Man of the Woods tour. This one, though, comes a little later than the previous two, giving fans planning to attend all three some breathing room. Tickets for this January 24, 2019, date go on sale Feb. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Heavy metal legend and reality television star Ozzy Osbourne is following his peers' leads and hanging up the touring machine. He'll be out on the road through 2020, but his last lap through Dallas takes place Sept. 26 at Starplex Pavilion. Stone Sour opens. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at livenation.com.

Riding the momentum gained from its recently released Netflix documentary, veteran band Chicago will team up with REO Speedwagon for an ambitious North American tour this summer and fall. On June 29, the light-rock hit-makers will appear at Starplex Pavilion. Tickets are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at livenation.com.

Detroit rapper Big Sean has a massive tour this year. Dubbed the Unfriendly Reminder tour, he'll hit up 31 cities across North America, including a local stop at the Toyota Music Factory on April 20. Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy and Gashi will be the supporting acts. Tickets are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at livenation.com.

Hair metal icon Poison and charming frontman Bret Michaels are heading out on tour this summer on a joint venture with Cheap Trick. Expect lots of boozy activity on the amphitheater lawn and a healthy portion of cellphones raised high in the air throughout the evening. They'll appear at Toyota Music Factory for a June 2 show. Tickets are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at livenation.com.

Soulful Americana trio The Lone Bellow will be heading out on the road this summer in support of its third album, Walk Into a Storm. The group will appear at the Granada Theater on April 24 for a sure-to-be reflective show that leaves the room marveling in quiet appreciation. Tickets, $43, are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at prekindle.com.

Veteran indie-rock godfather Stephen Malkmus brings his band, The Jicks, back to town July 27 for a show at the Granada Theater. The shows are always fun nights filled with jangly new hits, Pavement classics, and healthy doses of humor and pathos, so Malkmus' fans will surely flock to this one in droves. Tickets, $24 to $33, are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at prekindle.com.

This April, songwriter and vocalist Kat Edmonson is set to release her fourth album, Old Fashioned Gal. She's hitting the road for a widespread tour for much of 2018. On May 18, she'll appear at The Kessler Theater, a venue that should prove to be the ideal showcase for her jazz-inflected, candlelit renderings. Tickets are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at ticketfly.com.

Indie rock group Cold War Kids made a huge splash a little over a decade ago with the hit "Hang Me Up To Dry." The veteran band is still touring and recording new music, usually ending things with a smash-up version of that hit. On May 21, it'll appear at The Rustic in Dallas for a show in an intimate environment. Tickets, $30 to $65, go on sale Friday, Feb.9, at prekindle.com.

made a huge splash a little over a decade ago with the hit "Hang Me Up To Dry." The veteran band is still touring and recording new music, usually ending things with a smash-up version of that hit. On May 21, it'll appear at The Rustic in Dallas for a show in an intimate environment. Tickets, $30 to $65, go on sale Friday, Feb.9, at prekindle.com. John Prine is a musical titan. A revered singer-songwriter, he's penned several stone-cold classics, such as "Sam Stone," "In Spite of Ourselves" and "Angel From Montgomery." Lately, he's been a father figure to a new generation of likeminded songwriters, including Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Margo Price. On June 29, he'll appear at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in support of his upcoming album, The Tree of Forgiveness. Shires will open. Tickets are on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at tickets.attpac.org.