Observer Premiere: Listen to 'Captain Marigold' Off of Acid Carousel's New EP

For the last year and a half, Denton psychedelic outfit Acid Carousel has been dazzling audiences with its whimsical brand of rock 'n' roll, which draws influence from a variety of bands, ranging from the Damned to the Shangri-Las.

This Friday, the band's new EP, Street Cowboys, will be available for purchase on Bandcamp. Ahead of the release, the Observer is premiering a new track, “Captain Marigold.” The song features a vocal assist from frequent Acid Carousel collaborator Ariel Hartley (Pearl Earl).

The band's guitarist and vocalist, Gus Baldwin, says the song is a bit of an outlier on Street Cowboys. “‘Captain Marigold’ came around as a group of songs we were putting together for a rock opera we just started recording with Brack Cantrell, but we eventually decided we wanted to do something else with it," Baldwin says.

"The song's actually about a fictional cartoon ship captain who has a kids' TV show and ends up killing some kiddos by accident on TV." — Gus Baldwin Facebook

