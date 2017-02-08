menu

Rooney Added to the Lineup for Our St. Patrick’s Day Concert

Fort Worth’s T-Ryde On Building a Name in Outlaw Rap Alongside Struggle Jennings


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rooney Added to the Lineup for Our St. Patrick’s Day Concert

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Caroline North
Robert Schwartzman, frontman of Rooney. The band will open for Jimmy Eat World on March 11.EXPAND
Robert Schwartzman, frontman of Rooney. The band will open for Jimmy Eat World on March 11.
courtesy the artist
A A

In January we announced that none other than Jimmy Eat World will be headlining the Dallas Observer’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party on March 11. Well, guess what? There’s even more fun rock coming your way: Rooney and the Unlikely Candidates are also on the lineup.

Rooney was formed in Los Angeles by Robert Schwartzman. (Yes, those Schwartzmans — Jason is his brother.) The band attracted a lot of attention for their British Invasion-influenced sound leading up to and following the 2003 release of their eponymous debut. That album featured songs such as “I’m Shakin’” and “Blueside.” (The latter was on the soundtrack to The Princess Diaries, in which Schwartzman also starred as Anne Hathaway’s love interest.) Its popularity led to tours with other early ’00s acts such as Weezer and the Strokes.

Over the next decade Rooney released two more albums, Calling the World in 2007 and Eureka in 2010, but in that time buzz was much quieter. Now it’s picking up again thanks to a complete overhaul to the lineup.

Schwartzman is the only member left standing in the second coming of Rooney, which sees the band move away from its throwback sound and toward more current, alternative rock.

Upcoming Events

On March 11, we expect the new Rooney lineup will play tracks from their first effort as a band, last year’s Washed Away. But we’re confident they’ll save some time for the dreamy pop songs that first won the hearts of teen girls in the early aughts.

Preceding Rooney in the lineup are Unlikely Candidates, who hail from much closer to home. Vocalist Kyle Morris and guitarist Cole Male’s musical partnership began in juvenile detention in Fort Worth, according to their Sonicbids profile, and now they front the indie rock group Unlikely Candidates, which signed to Atlantic Records in 2013.

Although it doesn’t come through quite as clearly in their music, Unlikely Candidates cite some of the same influences as Rooney, such as the acts of the British Invasion, so they should work in nicely with the rest of the day’s entertainment. Also stay tuned for announcements about other local acts who will be joining the festivities.

Tickets are on sale now for Dallas Observer St. Patrick’s Day Concert, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Energy Square Parking Lot, 4849 Greenville Ave., $15, ticketfly.com. For more info, visit DallasStPats.com or see the event on Facebook.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >