Introducing the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Nominees
The Dallas Observer Music Awards are confronting their mortality. They're finding new respect for the trials faced by awards ceremonies past. They're contemplating quitting their 9-5, moving to the country and living off the land. In other words, the DOMAs are 29 this year.
As in years past, the DOMAs will celebrate the people and businesses that make Dallas a great place to live as a music lover. The showcase, featuring performances by a large number of the nominated acts, will return to Deep Ellum on Saturday, Dec. 2.
A circus-themed award ceremony will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Showcase and ceremony venues will be announced soon. Awards will be handed out in 38 categories, and like last year's ballot, this year's includes lots of fresh blood.
Among the most nominated musicians this year is newcomer and folk songwriter Garrett Owen. He's up for awards in four categories: Best Folk Act, Best New Act, Best Song and Best Songwriter. Henry the Archer, who describe their sound as a blend of post punk and electric folk, are up for three awards as first timers.
Last year, Sam Lao was Queen Bee, sweeping all five categories she was nominated in. The "Grenade" rapper maintains a presence in two categories this year, but there was room to acknowledge new talent in the genre, like T.Y.E. He received his first two DOMA nods this year, in the Best Album and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act categories.
The 29th DOMAs also see the rise of several artists who've graced the ballot once or twice before, but who have broken through to a larger audience this year. Hot off their Best Group Act win last year, country group Texas Gentlemen return with an impressive five nominations, including Best Album for their September release TX Jelly.
Other artists on the move are Bobby Sessions, Pearl Earl, Vandoliers, Sudie, Midnight Opera (formerly Siamese) and Dark Rooms. Those last two, glam rockers Midnight Opera and alternative R&B group Dark Rooms, tied for most DOMA nominations this year with six.
Like usual, the ballot was assembled by a curated group of local music experts, which included talent buyers, photographers, musicians, record store owners, producers, representatives from the DIY scene and more. These are people who see a different show every night.
But while much of the DOMA process remains the same, one key thing has changed. This year, winners will be determined by a panel of judges rather than through a public vote. We'll be revealing the judges soon.
Pre-sale for DOMAs tickets begins here at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. Sign up for Dallas Observer's music newsletter and you'll receive a promo code that you can use to buy a $10 pre-sale ticket to the DOMAs showcase. Pre-sale VIP tickets are $34.
You can also visit the official website for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards to stay up to date on venues, artists performing, the showcase schedule, and details about the ceremony on Dec. 5.
Best Album
Bobby Sessions, Grateful
Pearl Earl, Pearl Earl
Midnight Opera, The Mesmerist
The Texas Gentlemen, TX Jelly
T.Y.E., 32
Best Bassist
Aaron Gonzalez
Nigel Rivers
Paul Alonzo
Robert Trusko
Scott Lee
Best Blues Act
Charley Crockett
EJ Matthews
Stevie James Trio
Jason Elmore
Lance Lopez
Best Country Act
Vandoliers
Summer Dean
The Texas Gentlemen
Ronnie Fauss
Chris Norwood
Best Cover Band
Different Strokes
The Rich Girls
Le Cure
The Gorehounds
Pearl Gem
Best DJ
Blake Ward
DJ Sober
DeeJay Mike B
Rick Simpson
Blue the Misfit
Best DJ Night
"Fresh 45’s"
"All/Everything" at RBC
"Glamorama" at Beauty Bar
"Serious Moonlight" at Ten Bells Tavern
"The Fix Fridays" at Drugstore Cowboy
Best Drummer
Bobak Lotfipour
Bailey Chapman
Matt Pence
Paul Grass
Stefan Gonzalez
Best Electronic Act
Cygnus
Dark Rooms
Honor System
Jake Schrock
Medasin
Best EP/Mixtape
Native Fox, Floor Model
Sudie, Prism
Acid Carousel, Higher Than the Beatles
jacQ, Cosmic Affair
FXXXXY, Flawed Up Shawty
Best Experimental/Noise Act
Black Taffy
Asukubus
iill
Filth
Schmekelhead
Best Female Vocalist
Sudie
Sarah Jaffe
Jude Gonzalez
Sara Ruth
Samantha Rat Rios
Best Festival
Local Education Fest
Homegrown
JMBLYA
Fortress Festival
Lights All Night
Best Folk Act
Garrett Owen
Jacob Metcalf
Jake Paleshic
Straw Hat Society
Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke
Best Funk/R&B Act
Cure for Paranoia
M3CCA
Medicine Man Revival
Quentin Moore
Ronnie Heart
Best Group Act
Cure for Paranoia
Vandoliers
Texas Gentlemen
Henry the Archer
Acid Carousel
Best Guitarist
Nik Lee
Olan Mijana
Brett Michael
Stephen Ketner
Michael J. Slack
Best Hardcore Act
Akkolyte
Heavy Baby Sea Slugs
Power Trip
Leech
Obstruction
Best Jazz Act
Yells at Eels
Thaddeus Ford
Ashleigh Smith
Ataraxia Trio
Skinny Cooks
Best Live Act
Midnight Opera
Francine Thirteen
Jesus Chris + the Beetles
RC & the Gritz
Seres
Best Male Vocalist
Daniel Hart
Richard Hennessy
Tyler Curtis
IMAJ
Joshua Fleming
Best Metal Act
Warbeast
Mothership
Morgue Meat
Tyrannosorceress
Tricounty Terror
Best Music Video
Bobby Sessions, “Grateful"
Dark Rooms, “Polaroid"
Sam Lao, “Grenade"
Nite, “Dreamer"
Sudie, “FAQ"
Best New Act
Starfruit
SRSQ
M3CCA
Garrett Owen
Silas Nello
Best Pianist/Keyboardist
Paul Slavens
Poppy Xander
Kwinton Gray
Matt Westmoreland
Chad Stockslager
Best Pop Act
Sudie
Def Rain
Midnight Opera
Nite
Starfruit
Best Producer
Sikwitit
Beau Bedford
Alex Bhore
Carlos Savetman
TX Connect
Best Punk Act
Thyroids
Teenage Sexx
Sealion
Loafers
From Parts Unknown
Best Radio Show/Podcast
The Paul Slavens Show, KKXT 91.7
The Local Ticket, KCTK 96.7
Don’t Take It Personal
Mansion of Madness, KNON 89.3
Sonic Assembly, KNON 89.3
Best Rap Hip/Hop Act
Sam Lao
Bobby Sessions
T.Y.E.
88 Killa
Blue, the Misfit
Best Record Label
Hand Drawn Records
Dreamy Life Records
Field Day Records
High Standardz
Idol
Best Record Store
Spinster Records
Josey Records
Good Records
Mad World Records
Retroplex Records
Best Rock Act
Daniel Markham
Dome Dwellers
Silas Nello
Dead Mockingbirds
Supersonic Lips
Best Song
Dark Rooms, “I Get Overwhelmed"
Henry the Archer, “WiFi Pets"
Garrett Owen, “Sad Eyed Son"
Bobby Sessions, “Dollars & Sense"
Pearl Earl, “Meet Your Maker"
Best Songwriter
Daniel Hart
Jordan Richardson
Teddy Georgia Waggy
Garrett Owen
Salm Nourallah
Best Talent Buyer
Jeffrey Brown
Margin Walker
Moody Fuqua
13th Floor Music
Jeffrey Liles
Best Venue (Under 500 Capacity)
Three Links
Club Dada
The Kessler
RBC
Texas Theatre
Best Venue (Over 500 Capacity)
Bomb Factory
Granada Theater
Trees
The Majestic
Gas Monkey Live
