Introducing the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Nominees

Midnight Opera tied for most DOMA nominations this year with six. via Siamese on Facebook

The Dallas Observer Music Awards are confronting their mortality. They're finding new respect for the trials faced by awards ceremonies past. They're contemplating quitting their 9-5, moving to the country and living off the land. In other words, the DOMAs are 29 this year.

As in years past, the DOMAs will celebrate the people and businesses that make Dallas a great place to live as a music lover. The showcase, featuring performances by a large number of the nominated acts, will return to Deep Ellum on Saturday, Dec. 2.

A circus-themed award ceremony will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Showcase and ceremony venues will be announced soon. Awards will be handed out in 38 categories, and like last year's ballot, this year's includes lots of fresh blood.

The 29th DOMAs show that several artists have broken through to larger audiences this year. The Texas Gentlemen, Bobby Sessions, Pearl Earl, Vandoliers, Sudie, Midnight Opera and Dark Rooms are all artists on the move. Facebook

Among the most nominated musicians this year is newcomer and folk songwriter Garrett Owen. He's up for awards in four categories: Best Folk Act, Best New Act, Best Song and Best Songwriter. Henry the Archer, who describe their sound as a blend of post punk and electric folk, are up for three awards as first timers.

Last year, Sam Lao was Queen Bee, sweeping all five categories she was nominated in. The "Grenade" rapper maintains a presence in two categories this year, but there was room to acknowledge new talent in the genre, like T.Y.E. He received his first two DOMA nods this year, in the Best Album and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act categories.

The 29th DOMAs also see the rise of several artists who've graced the ballot once or twice before, but who have broken through to a larger audience this year. Hot off their Best Group Act win last year, country group Texas Gentlemen return with an impressive five nominations, including Best Album for their September release TX Jelly.

Other artists on the move are Bobby Sessions, Pearl Earl, Vandoliers, Sudie, Midnight Opera (formerly Siamese) and Dark Rooms. Those last two, glam rockers Midnight Opera and alternative R&B group Dark Rooms, tied for most DOMA nominations this year with six.

Like usual, the ballot was assembled by a curated group of local music experts, which included talent buyers, photographers, musicians, record store owners, producers, representatives from the DIY scene and more. These are people who see a different show every night.

But while much of the DOMA process remains the same, one key thing has changed. This year, winners will be determined by a panel of judges rather than through a public vote. We'll be revealing the judges soon.

Pre-sale for DOMAs tickets begins here at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. Sign up for Dallas Observer's music newsletter and you'll receive a promo code that you can use to buy a $10 pre-sale ticket to the DOMAs showcase. Pre-sale VIP tickets are $34.

You can also visit the official website for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards to stay up to date on venues, artists performing, the showcase schedule, and details about the ceremony on Dec. 5.

Best Album

Bobby Sessions, Grateful

Pearl Earl, Pearl Earl

Midnight Opera, The Mesmerist

The Texas Gentlemen, TX Jelly

T.Y.E., 32

Best Bassist

Aaron Gonzalez

Nigel Rivers

Paul Alonzo

Robert Trusko

Scott Lee

Best Blues Act

Charley Crockett

EJ Matthews

Stevie James Trio

Jason Elmore

Lance Lopez

Best Country Act

Vandoliers

Summer Dean

The Texas Gentlemen

Ronnie Fauss

Chris Norwood

Best Cover Band

Different Strokes

The Rich Girls

Le Cure

The Gorehounds

Pearl Gem

Best DJ

Blake Ward

DJ Sober

DeeJay Mike B

Rick Simpson

Blue the Misfit

Best DJ Night

"Fresh 45’s"

"All/Everything" at RBC

"Glamorama" at Beauty Bar

"Serious Moonlight" at Ten Bells Tavern

"The Fix Fridays" at Drugstore Cowboy

Best Drummer

Bobak Lotfipour

Bailey Chapman

Matt Pence

Paul Grass

Stefan Gonzalez

Best Electronic Act

Cygnus

Dark Rooms

Honor System

Jake Schrock

Medasin

Best EP/Mixtape

Native Fox, Floor Model

Sudie, Prism

Acid Carousel, Higher Than the Beatles

jacQ, Cosmic Affair

FXXXXY, Flawed Up Shawty

Best Experimental/Noise Act

Black Taffy

Asukubus

iill

Filth

Schmekelhead

Best Female Vocalist

Sudie

Sarah Jaffe

Jude Gonzalez

Sara Ruth

Samantha Rat Rios

Best Festival

Local Education Fest

Homegrown

JMBLYA

Fortress Festival

Lights All Night

Best Folk Act

Garrett Owen

Jacob Metcalf

Jake Paleshic

Straw Hat Society

Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke

Best Funk/R&B Act

Cure for Paranoia

M3CCA

Medicine Man Revival

Quentin Moore

Ronnie Heart

Best Group Act

Cure for Paranoia

Vandoliers

Texas Gentlemen

Henry the Archer

Acid Carousel

Best Guitarist

Nik Lee

Olan Mijana

Brett Michael

Stephen Ketner

Michael J. Slack

Best Hardcore Act

Akkolyte

Heavy Baby Sea Slugs

Power Trip

Leech

Obstruction

Best Jazz Act

Yells at Eels

Thaddeus Ford

Ashleigh Smith

Ataraxia Trio

Skinny Cooks

Best Live Act

Midnight Opera

Francine Thirteen

Jesus Chris + the Beetles

RC & the Gritz

Seres

Best Male Vocalist

Daniel Hart

Richard Hennessy

Tyler Curtis

IMAJ

Joshua Fleming

Best Metal Act

Warbeast

Mothership

Morgue Meat

Tyrannosorceress

Tricounty Terror

Best Music Video

Bobby Sessions, “Grateful"

Dark Rooms, “Polaroid"

Sam Lao, “Grenade"

Nite, “Dreamer"

Sudie, “FAQ"

Best New Act

Starfruit

SRSQ

M3CCA

Garrett Owen

Silas Nello

Best Pianist/Keyboardist

Paul Slavens

Poppy Xander

Kwinton Gray

Matt Westmoreland

Chad Stockslager

Best Pop Act

Sudie

Def Rain

Midnight Opera

Nite

Starfruit

Best Producer

Sikwitit

Beau Bedford

Alex Bhore

Carlos Savetman

TX Connect

Best Punk Act

Thyroids

Teenage Sexx

Sealion

Loafers

From Parts Unknown

Best Radio Show/Podcast

The Paul Slavens Show, KKXT 91.7

The Local Ticket, KCTK 96.7

Don’t Take It Personal

Mansion of Madness, KNON 89.3

Sonic Assembly, KNON 89.3

Best Rap Hip/Hop Act

Sam Lao

Bobby Sessions

T.Y.E.

88 Killa

Blue, the Misfit

Best Record Label

Hand Drawn Records

Dreamy Life Records

Field Day Records

High Standardz

Idol

Best Record Store

Spinster Records

Josey Records

Good Records

Mad World Records

Retroplex Records

Best Rock Act

Daniel Markham

Dome Dwellers

Silas Nello

Dead Mockingbirds

Supersonic Lips

Best Song

Dark Rooms, “I Get Overwhelmed"

Henry the Archer, “WiFi Pets"

Garrett Owen, “Sad Eyed Son"

Bobby Sessions, “Dollars & Sense"

Pearl Earl, “Meet Your Maker"

Best Songwriter

Daniel Hart

Jordan Richardson

Teddy Georgia Waggy

Garrett Owen

Salm Nourallah

Best Talent Buyer

Jeffrey Brown

Margin Walker

Moody Fuqua

13th Floor Music

Jeffrey Liles

Best Venue (Under 500 Capacity)

Three Links

Club Dada

The Kessler

RBC

Texas Theatre

Best Venue (Over 500 Capacity)

Bomb Factory

Granada Theater

Trees

The Majestic

Gas Monkey Live