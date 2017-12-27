One Dallas Music Venue Has Survived for 35 Years Without Selling Booze

Dallas' most popular venues are bars as much as they are places to hear live music. Deep Ellum joints like Three Links and Club Dada offer strong drinks, fast service and the chance to mingle with friends while music plays in the background.

But there's at least one music venue in Dallas where you won't find any of that, and it's been in operation for 35 years.

The Rev. Trey Hammond, who at the time was the associate pastor of Northpark Presbyterian Church, started Uncle Calvin’s Coffeehouse in 1982. Hammond was inspired to create a wholesome nonprofit space where people could listen to singer-songwriters. It would be quiet and free of alcohol and smoke.

The coffeehouse concept followed the church when it moved in the '90s from Park Lane and Central Expressway to its current location near Walnut Hill Lane. It offers live music every Friday.