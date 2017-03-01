menu

Would You Pay $3 Million for Selena Gomez's Fancy but Sort of Ugly Fort Worth Mansion?

Tift Merritt Stitches Together Her Experiences with Music


Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 12:27 p.m.
By Paige Skinner
A A

Apparently pop singer Selena Gomez has a home in Fort Worth. And now it’s on sale. For a cool $3 million.

Everyone seems to be pretty tight-lipped on the two-story mansion in the private residential area, Montserrat. The real estate agent selling the home, Todd Terry, directed us to another blog for more information.

Then real estate agent Ashley Cook, who works in Arlington but is friends with Gomez, told us that she was responsible for finding the home, which Gomez bought in December 2015.

Gomez didn’t decorate the place — Cook says she helped out there — and she barely visited the home during the one year she owned it because, you know, there aren’t a lot of reasons for a pop star to be in Fort Worth, Texas, besides being close to her family. (Gomez was born in Grand Prairie.)

The mansion has five bedrooms, 6.1 bathrooms, 10,016 square feet, 1.56 acres, three living areas, a built-in microwave, and a bunch of other shit she probably never used like a basketball court and putting green. (And what is a .1 bathroom? A toilet paper roll and a sink?)

We shares the pictures on the Briggs Freeman site with Kate Wagner, who runs the site mcmansionhell.com. While she doesn’t think Gomez’s home qualifies as a McMansion, she did inform us of its good parts and ugly parts.

“As for the aesthetics, the house is generally good looking from the front, with a few exceptions,” Wagner wrote to the Observer in an email. “The use of stucco board on some surfaces cheapens it a bit, as the color doesn’t blend well with the color choice of the stone. The roofline is also a little odd, with the same pyramidal bit in the center — it definitely busies an otherwise low profile.

“I wish the builder would make the two halves of the house symmetrical, with dormers over both garages — this would make it appear more balanced and add an element of old-world charm,” Wagner continues. “There are some clumsy mistakes in the design, but I don’t think it’s a McMansion — the quality of the materials is far too high.”

There you go, potential buyers. It passed Wagner’s test. But are you really going to pay $3 million for a house with stucco board?

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, covering both music and the arts, but she mainly writes about all the reality TV happenings in the DFW area. She followed and wrote about the Real Housewives of Dallas during its first season and has to live with the fact LeeAnne Locken blocked her on all social media channels.

