Here's Who Paid Sick Leave in Dallas Would Help

This spring, as workers' rights advocates began their push for mandatory paid sick leave for every worker employed in Dallas, one of the biggest questions that bubbled to the surface is just how many people in the city need paid sick leave. New data from the nonpartisan Institute for Women's Policy Research answers that question.

According to the research — for which data was gathered primarily from federal sources such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — about 737,000 people work in Dallas. Of those, 41 percent, or about 300,000, don't have any paid sick leave.

Who does, and who doesn't, have access to paid sick leave in the city breaks down along the lines you might expect. Sixty-nine percent of white workers have access to paid time off for illness, compared with 63 percent of black workers and 45 percent of Latino workers.