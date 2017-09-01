School Bus Burns Along LBJ

A Dallas County Schools bus caught on fire around 4 p.m. Friday, blowing the hood off its engine compartment and scorching the front half of the vehicle. The driver was able to pull the bus to a stop off the Greenville Avenue exit on LBJ Freeway, where she escaped uninjured, albeit a little shook up.

A Dallas County Schools spokesperson said no children were on the bus. The front half of the bus was ablaze, burning out the windows and melting some of the metal around the tires and frame.

Dallas resident Christian Ortega caught some of the blaze on his phone, showing thick billows of black and white smoke pouring from the front of the bus, with the occasional licks of fire coming out of the front window. The Dallas Fire and Rescue Department put out the fire, which backed up rush-hour traffic on the freeway.