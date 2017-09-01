School Bus Burns Along LBJ
A Dallas County Schools bus caught on fire around 4 p.m. Friday, blowing the hood off its engine compartment and scorching the front half of the vehicle. The driver was able to pull the bus to a stop off the Greenville Avenue exit on LBJ Freeway, where she escaped uninjured, albeit a little shook up.
A Dallas County Schools spokesperson said no children were on the bus. The front half of the bus was ablaze, burning out the windows and melting some of the metal around the tires and frame.
Dallas resident Christian Ortega caught some of the blaze on his phone, showing thick billows of black and white smoke pouring from the front of the bus, with the occasional licks of fire coming out of the front window. The Dallas Fire and Rescue Department put out the fire, which backed up rush-hour traffic on the freeway.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
TicketsMon., Oct. 2, 7:30pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls
TicketsWed., Oct. 4, 7:30pm
-
Bellator MMA
TicketsFri., Oct. 6, 5:45pm
-
PARKING: American Airlines Center - Dallas Stars v Vegas
TicketsFri., Oct. 6, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!