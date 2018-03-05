Dallas County Smashes Early Voting Record, Thanks to Big Surge in Democratic Turnout

Dallas County voters easily topped their previous best turnout for early voting in an off-year primary thanks to an energized Democratic electorate. According to numbers from the Texas Secretary of State's Office, 110,334 county residents voted early in the 2018 primary, beating the county's previous high turnout in 2014 by more than 40,000 votes.

The increase comes despite lower Republican primary turnout in the county. In early voting, 40,487 Republicans cast votes across Dallas County, compared with 43,745 four years ago. Democrats more than made up for the Dallas GOP's fade by more than doubling their own turnout, from 34,815 early voters in 2014 to 69,844 early voters in 2018.

Across the state, especially in Texas' urban counties, final early voting numbers reflect a similar trend. After being outnumbered 75,400 to 30,108 in 2014 early voting, 87,916 Harris County Democrats out-balloted 81,537 Republicans in this year's totals. In Travis County, nearly three times as many Democrats voted as Republicans. In El Paso County, home of insurgent U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke, more than five times as many Democrats (29,934) cast ballots as Republicans (5,779).