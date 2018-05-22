Dallas DA Will Seek Death Penalty in Home Depot Cop Shooting Case

Police searched along White Rock Creek near Central Expressway last month for the person who shot and critically wounded two Dallas police officers and a civilian at a nearby Home Depot.

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted Armando Juarez, the man suspected of killing Dallas police Officer Rogelio Santander, on a bevy of felony charges related to the shooting of Santander; Santander's partner, Crystal Almeida; and Home Depot loss prevention officer Scott Painter on April 24. Dallas County will seek the death penalty for Juarez, District Attorney Faith Johnson said Tuesday afternoon.

"After thoroughly reviewing the evidence and careful consideration, I have decided I will seek the death penalty against Armando Juarez for the capital murder of Officer Rogelio Santander," Johnson said. "I want to thank the grand jury for their service and the entire Dallas Police Department for the hard work and dedication that they have put into this investigation, as well as the members of my staff who have also worked tirelessly to prepare for the grand jury."

The grand jury indicted Juarez on five felony charges — capital murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of peace officer, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and another count of aggravated assault.