Dallas ISD Rolls Out Support for Students, Staff and Families Affected by DACA Uncertainty

Dallas ISD wants its students and employees to be prepared in the event that the federal government allows protections provided by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to expire later this year, district Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said Thursday at event unveiling his district's new website for DACA recipients and their families.

"As a member of an immigrant family, I see myself reflected in the faces of your children, and your faces are those of my parents who sacrificed, worked and dreamed of a brighter future for their children," Hinojosa said in a message to Dallas ISD's parents. "It is heartbreaking to see the uncertainty and fear among undocumented families across the country prompted by the recent developments in the federal government’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program."

Through the website, Dallas ISD attempts to answer many of the questions confronting parents whose immigration status is up in the air because of congressional inaction. There are links to legal services, the city of Dallas' office of immigrant affairs, federal immigration information and a plan to make sure families are prepared if any members of the family are picked up in immigration raids.