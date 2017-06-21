DPD Arrests Suspect in Early Sunday Morning Deep Ellum Sex Assault

The person of interest image that sparked public tips and prompted an arrest. Dallas Police Department

Tuesday night, nearly three days after a woman reported being sexually assaulted near the Baylor Medical Center DART station in Deep Ellum, Dallas police released a photo of a man they've identified as a person of interest in the assault.

Hours later, police made an arrest. "As a result of that broadcast, the Dallas Police Department received multiple tips which led to the identification of Roy Gutierrez, a 40-year-old Latin male," the department announced in a bulletin.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. last night, police arrested Gutierrez at the DART West End Transfer Station in Downtown Dallas. He is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault and is in the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.

According to DPD, a 29-year-old woman got into a car with Gutierrez in 400 block of North Malcolm X Boulevard. He then sexually assaulted her in the car, the woman told police. After getting out of the car, the woman called 911 and responders took her to the nearby Baylor Medical Center.

