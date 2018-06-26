Heart of Dallas Bowl Likely to Survive, Still Be Terrible

The Cotton Bowl during the annual Texas-OU game, a much bigger deal than the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

The Heart of Dallas Bowl, the city's annual post-Christmas, pre-New Year's showcase at the Cotton Bowl for two aggressively mediocre college football teams, looks likely to survive after a Monday compromise for the city to continue paying ESPN to host the game. That doesn't mean the game's going to be any better, and it doesn't mean that having it in Dallas makes any more sense.

The City Council's Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee sent city staff to find a better deal from ESPN in March, rejecting a contract that would've paid the network $800,000 over the next two years. On Monday, staff came back with the requested plan, which commits only $300,000 in taxpayer cash to ESPN while making sure that the games continues in 2018 and 2019, at least. The committee voted to approve the plan Monday, sending it to the full council for what should be a rubber stamp in August.