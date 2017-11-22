 


Love Field wants you to leave your children with this guy.
Dallas Love Field via Twitter

D/FW, Love Field Offer Contrasting Visions of Impending Holiday Travel Experiences

Joe Pappalardo | November 22, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

Airports are uniquely suited to use social media to advertise themselves and pass along useful information. When it comes to holiday travel, however, the area’s two airports have distinctly different strategies. One is posting a litany of public service announcements; the other feels like a meme campaign to promote the movie Elf.

Love Field must be worried about the crush of Thanksgiving traffic. For days now, @DallasLoveField has been filled with practical but dehumanizing advice. Here's one that slides right into your postholiday partings: 

You know that on some level, you've given up on reaching customers when you have tweets that refer to government agencies best known for failing to detect 80 percent of illicit objects and substances, according to one recent government report:

Other bits of advice offer the cold comfort of low expectations, like the closure of a vital office during a peak travel day:

Then again, Love Field's forays into holiday fun don't come off too well. Anyone else creeped out by the turkey-man?

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has a different approach. Light on practical advice, the social media gurus there are instead embracing clueless holiday bliss. They are seemingly content to ignore the impending Thanksgiving crush by embracing December holidays:

While Love Field is tacitly acknowledging that its ramp workers will soon lose your bags, @DFWAirport is busy showing how jolly its workers are:

We're not endorsing either approach to social media. In fact, we suggest you drive. Or better yet, stay home and order a pizza.

 
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

