Hillcrest Road Closure the Latest DART Silver Line Headache for Dallas

A sizable number of North Dallas residents will soon be forced to navigate a few extra twists and turns in their commutes to and from work, courtesy of DART. It's been a while since we've heard much about DART’s Silver Line, which is notable since it has been a regular presence in North Texas news for quite some time.
That changed last week when DART announced that beginning on Jan. 25, a portion of Hillcrest Road will be closed for an entire year for construction related to the Silver Line.
A half-mile section of Hillcrest Road will be shut down for construction of a grade separating a rail crossing at Hillcrest. As a result, there will be no access to Hillcrest Road between McCallum Boulevard and Wester Way for the year. Limited access to McKamy Boulevard and detours to Coit Road and Preston Road will also factor into the closure, which sits near Richardson’s southwest border.
“DART has been in regular communication with city and school district officials in Richardson and Plano regarding construction updates and safety measures due to Silver Line work and the upcoming closure,” a statement from the agency said. “DART also continues to provide updates to nearby cities who may have commuters that frequent the area. Digital road signs alerting drivers of the upcoming closure have been in place since late December.”
Since 2019 the $1.9 billion commuter rail plan designed to connect a number of North Texas cities from Grapevine to Plano has made regular appearances in Dallas headlines due to issues ranging from life-changing (some residents needing to sell their homes) to silly (a porta-potty with penis graffiti).
Altered plans, clashes over the alterations and noise and safety concerns raised by affected residents have given the 26-mile commuter rail line a bit of a rep in town.
In March 2023, The Dallas Morning News reported that DART CEO Nadine Lee told the Dallas City Council that improvements to the plan the city had requested would cost $30 million above the agency’s projected project budget. Lee also said the project had racked up around $50 million in costs related to what she deemed as decision-making delays from the city.
“It’s outrageous to think that DART would be the judge and jury of if we’ve had a delay or if something is appropriate,” said Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn, who represents the part of Dallas the Silver Line runs through, according to the DMN report.
In its statement regarding the Hillcrest closure, DART emphasized that the announcement is a necessary evil.
“While we understand that this temporary road closure will be an inconvenience to commuters and the adjacent community, public safety will always be our primary focus,” said Dee Leggett, DART chief development officer in a statement. “Due to the limited work area and the extent of excavation necessary, we’re taking every possible precaution for the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and our construction teams.”
The DART Silver Line is expected to open between late 2025 and mid-2026.