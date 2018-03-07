In a Northwest Dallas Gas Station, Bachman Lake Tacos and Grill Serves Stellar Trompo

In the western wing of the Chevron gas station, Eduardo Mora sweeps up after the lunch rush. A load of customers had just whooshed through, making a serious dent in the trompo, the blush-red pork tornado spinning quietly in front of a wall of heat, as slow and balanced as a music box ballerina. In a few minutes, Mora will stack the red sheets of marinated pork butt again for the afternoon crowd. It’ll take a solid hour if he’s focused solely on neatly stacking the layers.

The space of Bachman Lake Tacos & Grill is wide open. There’s a small partition that sections it off from the staples of the Chevron station, including a vertical fridge for the must-have Topo Chico, and that’s what Mora, a manager at the grill for about two years, likes about it. It feels casual and friendly and breezy. There are plenty of chairs, but it’s equally as comfortable to stand and eat trompo tacos while facing windswept Bachman Lake. Food tastes better when you’re standing, leaning on a counter. The taco and burger spot has been part of the DNA of this gas station for 13 years. It’s one of the most thoughtful, delicious and inexpensive bites in a city dotted with taco spots.