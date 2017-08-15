New, Healthy Build-Your-Own-Bowl Restaurant Opens Monday in Thanksgiving Tower

Courtesy of Gather Kitchen

The healthy fast-casual sector continues to swell in DFW, and the latest arrival should be popular with downtown office workers: Gather Kitchen, a "customizable, fast-casual dining experience using 100 percent whole foods" that opens Monday, Aug. 21, in Thanksgiving Tower, according to a press release.

Designed for people in a hurry, Gather, a concept from "female culinary entrepreneurs Soraya Spencer and Nicki Hamilton," encourages diners to build customizable bowls made with "all-natural meats and proteins, which are designed to be paired with a range of generous bases including fresh vegetables and complex carbohydrates," according to the release. "The customizable dishes are then topped with Gather Kitchen’s signature sauces, all of which are handmade daily without any sugar or additives. Guests can then add toppings and vegetables to create an artisanal, homemade meal prepared before their eyes from start to finish."

Gather Kitchen lets each customer choose a protein base and build a bowl around it with seasonal vegetables and housemade sauces. Courtesy of Gather Kitchen

The menu is filled with plant-based options like zucchini noodles, cauliflower rice, sweet potato noodles and basil-cashew pesto. The restaurant will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Its bright, modern 2,400-square-foot space is part of Thanksgiving Tower's $37 million renovation, which also includes Ascension Coffee, the local shop that opened its third location in the building in May.

Gather Kitchen, 1601 Elm St.

