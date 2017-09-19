100 Favorite Dishes, No 16: E Bar's Queso

EXPAND Any queso worthy of a weekly visit had to be on our list. Susie Oszustowicz

Leading up to this month's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

A bowl of cheese that beckons us to visit the same restaurant more than once? Notable. A bowl of cheese that's meal enough to skip an entree and craveable enough to merit a near-weekly visit from a staffer? That earns it a coveted spot in our 100 Favorite Dishes.

E Bar, formerly the best-kept secret of East Dallas, has been cooking up the Tex-Mex favorites that made Primo's famous years ago, before it was sold to new owners. It's still ladling out the delicious cheese dip we all have come to love, topping it with creamy, fresh guac and sour cream and adding flavorful ground beef.. Behold: E Bar queso (cup, $7.50; bowl, $9.50).

