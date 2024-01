A Travel Blogger's Picks of the Best Indoor Places To Have Fun in North Texas

click to enlarge Take a magical ride to Harry Potter's world in Little Elm this winter. Jessica Serna

Electric Shuffle

Play shuffleboard and drink cocktails to your heart's content at Electric Shuffle.

King Spa & Waterpark

Have yourself a royal winter at the King Spa in Dallas.

Epic Indoors Water Park



Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Whatever is happening here is way more fun than staying at home watching TikToks.

Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf is a trippy destination worth the trip to Grapevine.

Bolder Adventure Park



World of Barbie



Activate Games

Stonebriar Spa



Game Show Battle Room

Finally, someone uses the word "epic" correctly. Epic Water Park is huge.

Upstairs Circus



National Video Game Museum

Sixes Cricket

Sixes Cricket is worth the cold drive.

When summer heat gives way in North Texas to monstrously chilly weather, it’s time to move the fun indoors. And there are plenty of ways to have an exciting but cozy time during the colder months. Whether you're after thrilling adventures or relaxing hideaways, you’ll want to check out this list of the best indoor places to have fun this winter. It comes from our travel influencer expert, Jessica Serna of My Curly Adventures Here are the best places to escape the cold and have a blast across DFW:Attention Hogwarts scholars: This winter you can embark on a captivating journey into the heart of the Forbidden Forest, where Harry Potter's world comes to life. This family-friendly adventure is filled with encounters with magical creatures such as Hippogriffs and centaurs.The Electric Shuffle in Dallas is a vibrant hotspot where cutting-edge technology meets classic shuffleboard in a lively atmosphere. Enjoy innovative games, craft cocktails and a dynamic social scene.The ultimate spot to have fun and feel pretty, King Spa has an array of family-friendly pools with a slide, movie theater saunas and rejuvenating spa treatments inspired by Korean bathhouse traditions. With its serene ambiance and comprehensive wellness offerings, it provides a tranquil escape that invites visitors to unwind and recharge. For a limited time, it's also got a karaoke room.Even when it’s cold outside, you can still enjoy a tropical water vacation indoors. With cool slides, a lazy river and a retractable roof for year-round fun, Epic Waters is truly epic, promising a splashing good time regardless of the weather. Check Epic's website for additional pricing and specials. Andretti Indoor Karting is a thrilling destination with state-of-the-art indoor kart racing tracks, VR gaming, arcade attractions and zip lines. It's an adrenaline-packed experience for all ages in a high-energy atmosphere. You can pay by attraction or buy a package. Be sure to check the website for special promotions.This art experience defies traditional boundaries, inviting visitors into a fantastical realm filled with mind-bending art installations and interactive storytelling in a surreal environment — all in one big puzzle to be solved via clues. Get an annual pass and keep going back for more.Enjoy 18 exhilarating attractions at this adventure seeker's paradise, a guaranteed adrenaline rush. Bolder Adventure Park is a good spot for parties or team-building events and a hell of a good spot to conquer new heights.(Ends Feb. 8)Relive your childhood as you explore the pop-up World of Barbie . Immersive displays and interactive exhibitions take you on a nostalgic journey through the iconic doll's history, fashion and cultural impact.At Activate Games , you’ll find an interactive experience where players engage in high-tech obstacle courses and augmented reality adventures. It's a dynamic blend of physical activity and gaming.If you want to step away from the cold and embrace a day of pampering indoors with a complete spa package, head to Stonebriar Spa . The Frisco wellness spot hits the mark as a solo retreat, a friend's getaway or a romantic escape.Pick your team and get to winning. Groups can live out their game-show fantasies through challenges at the Game Show Battle Room . This is the one place where you can let your aggressively competitive self fly free of judgement.You don't need to run away with the circus: Just go upstairs. Upstairs Circus is a creative social venue combining DIY crafting with a lively bar atmosphere. It's a space where guests can enjoy crafting projects in media such as wood, leather and stone while sipping on cocktails.At the National Video Game Museum you can take a nostalgic journey through gaming history. An extensive collection of consoles, artifacts and interactive exhibits celebrates the evolution and cultural impact of video games, providing an immersive and educational experience for gamers of all ages.At Sixes Cricket in Grandscape , couples can enjoy friendly competition on the cricket pitch and have fun learning the game together, especially after 8 p.m. when it's for adults only. Unwind with food and drinks.