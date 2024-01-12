 14 Influencer-Approved Indoors Dallas Spots This Winter | Dallas Observer
A Travel Blogger's Picks of the Best Indoor Places To Have Fun in North Texas

Forget the winter at these cozy and really fun spots.
January 12, 2024
Summer is a state of mind. North Texas has plenty of fun indoors spots to get your mind off the cold.
Jessica Serna
When summer heat gives way in North Texas to monstrously chilly weather, it’s time to move the fun indoors. And there are plenty of ways to have an exciting but cozy time during the colder months. Whether you're after thrilling adventures or relaxing hideaways, you’ll want to check out this list of the best indoor places to have fun this winter. It comes from our travel influencer expert, Jessica Serna of My Curly Adventures.

Here are the best places to escape the cold and have a blast across DFW:


Harry Potter – A Forbidden Forest Experience

701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm
Tickets start at $34 for kids and $44 for adults
Attention Hogwarts scholars: This winter you can embark on a captivating journey into the heart of the Forbidden Forest, where Harry Potter's world comes to life. This family-friendly adventure is filled with encounters with magical creatures such as Hippogriffs and centaurs.
click to enlarge
Take a magical ride to Harry Potter's world in Little Elm this winter.
Jessica Serna

Electric Shuffle

2615 Elm St.
Shuffleboard prices start at $15 per person
The Electric Shuffle in Dallas is a vibrant hotspot where cutting-edge technology meets classic shuffleboard in a lively atmosphere. Enjoy innovative games, craft cocktails and a dynamic social scene.
click to enlarge
Play shuffleboard and drink cocktails to your heart's content at Electric Shuffle.
Jessica Serna

King Spa & Waterpark

2154 Royal Lane
Admission is $30 for ages 2–11, and $50 for 12 and up
The ultimate spot to have fun and feel pretty, King Spa has an array of family-friendly pools with a slide, movie theater saunas and rejuvenating spa treatments inspired by Korean bathhouse traditions. With its serene ambiance and comprehensive wellness offerings, it provides a tranquil escape that invites visitors to unwind and recharge. For a limited time, it's also got a karaoke room.
click to enlarge
Have yourself a royal winter at the King Spa in Dallas.
Jessica Serna

Epic Indoors Water Park

2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie
Entry price starts at $20 for a single day, annual passes at $199
Even when it’s cold outside, you can still enjoy a tropical water vacation indoors. With cool slides, a lazy river and a retractable roof for year-round fun, Epic Waters is truly epic, promising a splashing good time regardless of the weather. Check Epic's website for additional pricing and specials.


Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

5752 Grandscape Blvd., No. 100, The Colony
Packages range from $27 to $169
Andretti Indoor Karting is a thrilling destination with state-of-the-art indoor kart racing tracks, VR gaming, arcade attractions and zip lines. It's an adrenaline-packed experience for all ages in a high-energy atmosphere. You can pay by attraction or buy a package. Be sure to check the website for special promotions.
click to enlarge
Whatever is happening here is way more fun than staying at home watching TikToks.
Jessica Serna

Meow Wolf

3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, No. 253, Grapevine
General admission $40
This art experience defies traditional boundaries, inviting visitors into a fantastical realm filled with mind-bending art installations and interactive storytelling in a surreal environment — all in one big puzzle to be solved via clues. Get an annual pass and keep going back for more.
click to enlarge
Meow Wolf is a trippy destination worth the trip to Grapevine.
Jessica Serna

Bolder Adventure Park

2324 W. Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie
Prices start at $14.99
Enjoy 18 exhilarating attractions at this adventure seeker's paradise, a guaranteed adrenaline rush. Bolder Adventure Park is a good spot for parties or team-building events and a hell of a good spot to conquer new heights.


World of Barbie

(Ends Feb. 8)
2601 Preston Road, Frisco
Tickets start at $35
Relive your childhood as you explore the pop-up World of Barbie. Immersive displays and interactive exhibitions take you on a nostalgic journey through the iconic doll's history, fashion and cultural impact.


Activate Games

5013 W. Plano Parkway, Plano
Prices start at $24.99
At Activate Games, you’ll find an interactive experience where players engage in high-tech obstacle courses and augmented reality adventures. It's a dynamic blend of physical activity and gaming.

Stonebriar Spa

1221 Legacy Drive, Frisco
Several spa services and packages available
If you want to step away from the cold and embrace a day of pampering indoors with a complete spa package, head to Stonebriar Spa. The Frisco wellness spot hits the mark as a solo retreat, a friend's getaway or a romantic escape.


Game Show Battle Room

4887 Alpha Road, Farmers Branch
Tickets $36.95
Pick your team and get to winning. Groups can live out their game-show fantasies through challenges at the Game Show Battle Room. This is the one place where you can let your aggressively competitive self fly free of judgement.
click to enlarge
Finally, someone uses the word "epic" correctly. Epic Water Park is huge.
Jessica Serna

Upstairs Circus

2810 Main St.
Prices vary
You don't need to run away with the circus: Just go upstairs. Upstairs Circus is a creative social venue combining DIY crafting with a lively bar atmosphere. It's a space where guests can enjoy crafting projects in media such as wood, leather and stone while sipping on cocktails.


National Video Game Museum

8004 Dallas Parkway, No. 300, Frisco
Adult admission $12, kids $10. Memberships start at $34.99
At the National Video Game Museum you can take a nostalgic journey through gaming history. An extensive collection of consoles, artifacts and interactive exhibits celebrates the evolution and cultural impact of video games, providing an immersive and educational experience for gamers of all ages.

Sixes Cricket


5740 Grandscape Blvd., No. 115, The Colony
$60 for a cricket batting cage for 4 people
At Sixes Cricket in Grandscape, couples can enjoy friendly competition on the cricket pitch and have fun learning the game together, especially after 8 p.m. when it's for adults only. Unwind with food and drinks.
click to enlarge
Sixes Cricket is worth the cold drive.
Jessica Serna
