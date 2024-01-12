A Travel Blogger's Picks of the Best Indoor Places To Have Fun in North Texas

Here are the best places to escape the cold and have a blast across DFW:
701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm
Harry Potter – A Forbidden Forest Experience
Tickets start at $34 for kids and $44 for adults
Attention Hogwarts scholars: This winter you can embark on a captivating journey into the heart of the Forbidden Forest, where Harry Potter's world comes to life. This family-friendly adventure is filled with encounters with magical creatures such as Hippogriffs and centaurs.
Electric Shuffle2615 Elm St.
Shuffleboard prices start at $15 per person
The Electric Shuffle in Dallas is a vibrant hotspot where cutting-edge technology meets classic shuffleboard in a lively atmosphere. Enjoy innovative games, craft cocktails and a dynamic social scene.
King Spa & Waterpark2154 Royal Lane
Admission is $30 for ages 2–11, and $50 for 12 and up
The ultimate spot to have fun and feel pretty, King Spa has an array of family-friendly pools with a slide, movie theater saunas and rejuvenating spa treatments inspired by Korean bathhouse traditions. With its serene ambiance and comprehensive wellness offerings, it provides a tranquil escape that invites visitors to unwind and recharge. For a limited time, it's also got a karaoke room.
Epic Indoors Water Park2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie
Entry price starts at $20 for a single day, annual passes at $199
Even when it’s cold outside, you can still enjoy a tropical water vacation indoors. With cool slides, a lazy river and a retractable roof for year-round fun, Epic Waters is truly epic, promising a splashing good time regardless of the weather. Check Epic's website for additional pricing and specials.
5752 Grandscape Blvd., No. 100, The Colony
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games
Packages range from $27 to $169
Andretti Indoor Karting is a thrilling destination with state-of-the-art indoor kart racing tracks, VR gaming, arcade attractions and zip lines. It's an adrenaline-packed experience for all ages in a high-energy atmosphere. You can pay by attraction or buy a package. Be sure to check the website for special promotions.
Meow Wolf3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, No. 253, Grapevine
General admission $40
This art experience defies traditional boundaries, inviting visitors into a fantastical realm filled with mind-bending art installations and interactive storytelling in a surreal environment — all in one big puzzle to be solved via clues. Get an annual pass and keep going back for more.
Bolder Adventure Park2324 W. Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie
Prices start at $14.99
Enjoy 18 exhilarating attractions at this adventure seeker's paradise, a guaranteed adrenaline rush. Bolder Adventure Park is a good spot for parties or team-building events and a hell of a good spot to conquer new heights.
(Ends Feb. 8)
World of Barbie
2601 Preston Road, Frisco
Tickets start at $35
Relive your childhood as you explore the pop-up World of Barbie. Immersive displays and interactive exhibitions take you on a nostalgic journey through the iconic doll's history, fashion and cultural impact.
5013 W. Plano Parkway, Plano
Activate Games
Prices start at $24.99
At Activate Games, you’ll find an interactive experience where players engage in high-tech obstacle courses and augmented reality adventures. It's a dynamic blend of physical activity and gaming.
Stonebriar Spa1221 Legacy Drive, Frisco
Several spa services and packages available
If you want to step away from the cold and embrace a day of pampering indoors with a complete spa package, head to Stonebriar Spa. The Frisco wellness spot hits the mark as a solo retreat, a friend's getaway or a romantic escape.
4887 Alpha Road, Farmers Branch
Game Show Battle Room
Tickets $36.95
Pick your team and get to winning. Groups can live out their game-show fantasies through challenges at the Game Show Battle Room. This is the one place where you can let your aggressively competitive self fly free of judgement.
Upstairs Circus2810 Main St.
Prices vary
You don't need to run away with the circus: Just go upstairs. Upstairs Circus is a creative social venue combining DIY crafting with a lively bar atmosphere. It's a space where guests can enjoy crafting projects in media such as wood, leather and stone while sipping on cocktails.
8004 Dallas Parkway, No. 300, Frisco
National Video Game Museum
Adult admission $12, kids $10. Memberships start at $34.99
At the National Video Game Museum you can take a nostalgic journey through gaming history. An extensive collection of consoles, artifacts and interactive exhibits celebrates the evolution and cultural impact of video games, providing an immersive and educational experience for gamers of all ages.
Sixes Cricket
5740 Grandscape Blvd., No. 115, The Colony
$60 for a cricket batting cage for 4 people
At Sixes Cricket in Grandscape, couples can enjoy friendly competition on the cricket pitch and have fun learning the game together, especially after 8 p.m. when it's for adults only. Unwind with food and drinks.