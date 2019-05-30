Here Lie Bonnie and Clyde: 9 DFW Places To Get the Truth Missing From the Movies

Eighty-five years after their deaths, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are inescapable.

They’re in The Highwaymen, released this year on Netflix. Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as Frank Hamer and Maney Gault, former Texas Rangers who helped bring the Barrow Gang’s gruesome, two-year spree of 13 murders and numerous robberies to an equally gruesome end.

They’re on Hulu’s true crime show The Act, about a woman who commits matricide with the help of her boyfriend. Serge Gainsbourg’s “Bonnie and Clyde,” adapted from a poem by Parker, scores their run from the law.

The story of the two bank-robbing lovers continues to chase us, when their elusiveness is what made it famous. It would be ironic if the characters on our screens and in our stories were more like the real people: hopeless, desperate to be remembered and willing to take lives to make it happen.

Fort Worth-based author Jeff Guinn, who published Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde in 2010, paints a bleak picture.

“(They are) two scrawny, basically poor kids who steal cars but have to camp by rivers and relieve themselves behind bushes and eat Vienna sausages out of cans, who were both crippled, both desperate a lot of the time, badly wounded a lot of the time, doomed and knowing it,” he says.

“The newspapers made a huge fuss over them, made them into something they weren’t, pretty much because the only reason people would buy newspapers in the Depression was for entertainment." – Jeff Guinn Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



Instead, we associate Bonnie and Clyde with a glamorous, beret-wearing Faye Dunaway or group them with American folk heroes like Davy Crockett. My own uncle often told an apocryphal story about his father dancing with Bonnie the day before she and Clyde robbed a bank in New Braunfels. If you're a Texan, your uncle probably has a similar story.

In many ways, the real Bonnie and Clyde are still getting away.

Just consider their footprints in Dallas, where they spent most of their adolescences. You’ve seen the place where Clyde grew up, where Bonnie waitressed, where sheriffs and deputies planned their ambush, but you probably didn’t know it.

That’s because most of the places where Bonnie and Clyde lived and worked and went to school are virtually unrecognizable today. Some, like the house on Herbert Street in West Dallas where they supposedly met through a mutual friend in 1930, have simply evaporated with the remapping of the city.

In spite of Bonnie and Clyde’s cultural significance, and perhaps partly because of it, we’ve been content to lose sight of the details. They tend to get in the way of what we’ve always cared about more: the stories.

“The newspapers made a huge fuss over them, made them into something they weren’t, pretty much because the only reason people would buy newspapers in the Depression was for entertainment. I mean, who wants to read stories about farm foreclosures or bank closings, but if you’ve got stories about this Romeo and Juliet young couple, glamorous, brave, daredevils …” Guinn says, trailing off.

There’s little evidence that Bonnie and Clyde were “Che Guevara types,” Guinn says, but because they robbed banks during the Great Depression they were politicized and made into heroes.

Never mind that the Barrow Gang — a rotating cast of characters that included Clyde’s brother, Marvin “Buck” Barrow, and Buck’s wife, Blanche — robbed as many gas stations and hardware stores as they did banks and turned wives into widows.

We know Bonnie and Clyde’s story has a violent end: On May 23, 1934, four Texas officers and two Louisiana officers laid in wait for them on Louisiana State Highway 154, near Gibsland, and fired 130 rounds into their stolen Ford V-8. Bonnie was 23, and Clyde was 25.

But their story has been stripped of much of its sorrow — both the sorrow they experienced growing up dirt poor and the sorrow they caused through their violence.

What follows are descriptions of the last places in Dallas where you can peek behind the veil and get something close to a true understanding of the infamous outlaws.

“I’ve always believed that what actually happened is a lot more fascinating than the made-up stuff,” Guinn says.

EXPAND The area they squatted in growing up Caroline Pritchard

1. Trinity River Squatter’s Camp The west bank of the Trinity River, near Trinity Groves

The spot is near the west side of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Find the hill running along the river. Walk down it, past the people taking engagement photos. The incline is pretty steep. When you reach the mucky area where the ground starts to level out, you’ve arrived.

This is where Clyde Barrow grew up. In a tent, in the mud, with the Dallas skyline looming in the distance. When Guinn was writing Go Down Together he came to this spot often.

“Whenever I felt I was losing the thread a little, I would go over there and I would look and I would realize what it must have felt like,” he says.

This land wasn’t part of Dallas in the 1920s, when the Barrow family moved here from Ellis County. It wasn’t annexed until 1952.

Before then, when you crossed the river you were in Cement City, so named because it was formed in the mid-19th century by cement companies like Trinity Portland Cement Co. to house their employees, who were laying the foundation of Dallas.

The first few months the Barrows lived in the squatter’s camp along the Trinity they slept under their wagon because they couldn’t afford a tent. Even on a mild spring day you can get a sense of the despondency Clyde must have felt growing up here.