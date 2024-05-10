 Best Places For Kids in Dallas, Texas | Dallas Observer
The Best Play Places for Kids in the Dallas Area

There's no shortage of fun play places for children of all ages across Dallas-Fort Worth. Spend a day, get an annual pass or book a birthday party.
May 10, 2024
KidZania is a place where kids can learn about real occupations while having a blast.
Jessica Serna
Summer is getting close, which brings parents to their most philosophical point in time as they ponder the question, "How are we going to entertain the kids?" If you're looking for some fun activities for the little ones in and around Dallas, we’ve got a list from travel blogger My Curly Adventures — from interactive museums and sprawling parks to thrilling entertainment venues.

With many options catering to different interests and children's endless curiosity, the city's best places for kids seamlessly blend education and entertainment. Join us on a journey through the top destinations in Greater Dallas for a whole lotta fun, but also a chance for young minds to explore, learn and create lasting memories.

Here are the best play places for kids:

Cheeky Monkeys Playland

Plano, Fairview and Fort Worth
$14.99 for the first hour and $4.99 for any additional hour
Cheeky Monkeys Playland is a vibrant and dynamic kids' haven brimming with colorful slides, ball pits and exciting play zones for kids ages 10 months to 8 years. With a focus on fostering active play and social interaction, it's a lively space where little ones can let their imaginations run wild while having a blast.
If you're from DFW, you know this pool. Jack Carter is a classic summer destination in North Texas.
Jessica Serna

Jack Carter Outdoor Pool

2601 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano
Tickets for ages 315 start at $5, ages 16 and older start at $9
When the weather warms up, head to Jack Carter pool in Plano. With a large lap pool, water slides, a dedicated kiddie area, shaded seating and a concession stand, it's the perfect place to chill out during the hot Texas summers. This place is perfect even for the older kids among us; it has high jump areas and even a boogie board section.


Kids love trains, and that's a fact. Teach them all about it at Frisco's Museum of the American Railroad.
Wikimedia Commons/Michael Barera
Museum of the American Railroad

8004 N. Dallas Parkway, Frisco
Tickets start at $12
Kids with a fascination for trains will love going through a tour of the history of railroading, which showcases an impressive collection of vintage locomotives, rolling stock and artifacts. Visitors can explore the evolution of rail transportation in the U.S. while enjoying interactive exhibitions and gaining insight into the technological advancements that shaped the country's railroading legacy.

Crayola Experience

6121 W. Park Blvd., No. A100, Plano
$25.99 per day or $38.99 for an annual pass
This family-friendly attraction offers many colorful activities, including hands-on art projects, a melting pot of crayon creations and the opportunity for kids to bring their boundless imagination to life in a world filled with all things Crayola.
KidZania in Frisco is a mini town straight out of a Richard Scarry book.
Jessica Serna

KidZania

2601 Preston Road, No. 3011, Frisco
Free for kids under 4; kids 4 to 14 pay $44.95; adults and kids 15+, from $14.95
KidZania is like a pint-sized paradise where kids can unleash their inner firefighters, doctors or chefs in a make-believe city complete with its own economy, providing a whimsical blend of fun and learning.

Indoor Playground at Preston Trail Community Church

8055 Independence Parkway, Frisco
Free for kids ages 210
When the kids need to burn off a little steam indoors, take them for an active outing Monday through Thursday to this indoor playground in Frisco. It’s a cool little spot for kids to run around, with fun slides and bouncy areas. It's really a mini-party for little ones and perfect for when the weather isn’t ideal for outdoor activities.


SciTech Discovery Center

8004 Dallas Parkway, No. 100, Frisco
$10 general admission
This hands-on science and technology museum is designed to spark curiosity in visitors of all ages. It offers interactive exhibitions and educational programs that make science engaging and accessible through items such as an air pressure experience, a bubble bowl and more.

Treefort at Watermark Church

7540 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
Free
Get the kids out of the house and spend a few hours at the Treefort, a whimsical play haven featuring intricately designed treehouse structures, climbing nets and interactive elements. Set amid a nature-inspired backdrop, this imaginative play space fosters both physical activity and creative exploration in a safe and enchanting environment.


Mammoth Playground at Harwood Park

408 S. Harwood St.
Free
The Mammoth Playground offers a uniquely engaging experience for kids, with sculptural play structures inspired by Colombian Mammoths, swings and an interactive water feature. Beyond recreational fun, the park also tells a captivating story spanning thousands of years, making it an educational and exciting destination for families to explore together.
Yes, the Galleria is known for its skating rink. But it also has a pretty sweet play space.
Courtesy of Galleria Dallas

Play Palace at the Galleria

13350 Dallas Parkway
Free
The Play Palace at the Galleria, nestled under the iconic domed skylight on level 3 near Nordstrom, provides a fun playground area for its youngest visitors. The captivating rainforest theme gives you a break from shopping and lets the little ones have some fun. Check the mall's calendar of events for kids' activities.


Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Various locations
$13.99 for ages 5 and under, and a variety of pricing/activity options
Urban Air is a thrill-seeker's paradise, offering a dynamic mix of trampolines, obstacle courses and high-flying activities for kids. Urban Air Parks can be found all around DFW.

Ninja Kids Action Park

8800 N. Tarrant Parkway, North Richland Hills
$19.99 per day or $23.99 per month
Many kids have dreamed of being ninjas, which is what makes this park so fun. It has ninja courses, trampolines and exciting obstacles. It's the perfect spot for kids to unleash their energy, conquer challenges and enjoy an action-packed experience in a safe and playful setting.


Space-Themed Playground in Waterford Park

1225 Hueco Drive, Allen
Free
This fun little space-themed playground is a great place for a play date. The three-tiered spaceship for older kids sparks imaginative play with covered slides, climbing and space-themed sections, and the toddler section offers four small slides, a mini rock wall and an educational spinning wall. After some play time, take a stroll through the garden.
Bring your spirited ones to Spirit Park in Allen for an excellent time.
Courtesy of City of Allen

Spirit Park

1151 Ridgeview Drive, Allen
Free
Spirit Park is a kid-friendly destination with a range of fun amenities, including playgrounds, sports facilities, walking trails, expansive green spaces, a splash pad for hot days and picnic areas. It's an excellent choice for families seeking both active and relaxing outdoor experiences.


Bubbles Eat & Play

201 Town Place, Fairview
Purchase menu item(s)
This fun little cafe gives parents a chance to eat in a place with healthy food options that caters to kids. After the purchase of menu items, your little ones can enjoy the play area. Be sure to check out the restaurant's events calendar for engaging scheduled activities.

The Cove at the Lakefront

417 Lakefront Drive, Little Elm
Admission under 2 is free; ages 2–14 and 50+ is $14; ages 15–49 is $18; annual passes are also available
This amazing indoor/outdoor waterpark has so much to offer: swim lessons, toddler time, surf machine, play structures and more. You can spend a day here any season and your kids will be begging to come back.

Legoland Discovery Center

3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine
Daily passes start at $22.99 and annual passes at $49.99
Pack the kids in the car and head over to this colorful and imaginative theme park dedicated to the world of LEGO bricks. From LEGO-themed rides and interactive exhibitions to larger-than-life LEGO sculptures, the park provides an immersive experience where creativity and play come to life.
PlayGrand Adventures in Grand Prairie is a dream space for kids.
Courtesy of City of Grand Prairie

PlayGrand Adventures

2100 Epic Place, Grand Prairie
Free
Within EpicCentral, you’ll find PlayGrand Adventures. The space offers an expansive and inclusive playground experience for all ages, featuring adventure areas designed to stimulate development across various skill sets. With a focus on fostering social interaction, creativity and exercise, it provides a safe and enjoyable space for diverse abilities to thrive.
