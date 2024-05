The Best Play Places for Kids in the Dallas Area

Cheeky Monkeys Playland

click to enlarge If you're from DFW, you know this pool. Jack Carter is a classic summer destination in North Texas. Jessica Serna

Jack Carter Outdoor Pool



click to enlarge Kids love trains, and that's a fact. Teach them all about it at Frisco's Museum of the American Railroad. Wikimedia Commons/Michael Barera

Crayola Experience

click to enlarge KidZania in Frisco is a mini town straight out of a Richard Scarry book. Jessica Serna

KidZania

Indoor Playground at Preston Trail Community Church



SciTech Discovery Center



Treefort at Watermark Church



Mammoth Playground at Harwood Park

click to enlarge Yes, the Galleria is known for its skating rink. But it also has a pretty sweet play space. Courtesy of Galleria Dallas

Play Palace at the Galleria



Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Ninja Kids Action Park



Space-Themed Playground in Waterford Park

click to enlarge Bring your spirited ones to Spirit Park in Allen for an excellent time. Courtesy of City of Allen

Spirit Park



Bubbles Eat & Play





The Cove at the Lakefront

Legoland Discovery Center

click to enlarge PlayGrand Adventures in Grand Prairie is a dream space for kids. Courtesy of City of Grand Prairie

PlayGrand Adventures

Summer is getting close, which brings parents to their most philosophical point in time as they ponder the question, "How are we going to entertain the kids?" If you're looking for some fun activities for the little ones in and around Dallas, we’ve got a list from travel blogger My Curly Adventures — from interactive museums and sprawling parks to thrilling entertainment venues.With many options catering to different interests and children's endless curiosity, the city's best places for kids seamlessly blend education and entertainment. Join us on a journey through the top destinations in Greater Dallas for a whole lotta fun, but also a chance for young minds to explore, learn and create lasting memories.Here are the best play places for kids:Cheeky Monkeys Playland is a vibrant and dynamic kids' haven brimming with colorful slides, ball pits and exciting play zones for kids ages 10 months to 8 years. With a focus on fostering active play and social interaction, it's a lively space where little ones can let their imaginations run wild while having a blast.When the weather warms up, head to Jack Carter pool in Plano. With a large lap pool, water slides, a dedicated kiddie area, shaded seating and a concession stand, it's the perfect place to chill out during the hot Texas summers. This place is perfect even for the older kids among us; it has high jump areas and even a boogie board section.Kids with a fascination for trains will love going through a tour of the history of railroading, which showcases an impressive collection of vintage locomotives, rolling stock and artifacts. Visitors can explore the evolution of rail transportation in the U.S. while enjoying interactive exhibitions and gaining insight into the technological advancements that shaped the country's railroading legacy.This family-friendly attraction offers many colorful activities, including hands-on art projects, a melting pot of crayon creations and the opportunity for kids to bring their boundless imagination to life in a world filled with all things Crayola.KidZania is like a pint-sized paradise where kids can unleash their inner firefighters, doctors or chefs in a make-believe city complete with its own economy, providing a whimsical blend of fun and learning.When the kids need to burn off a little steam indoors, take them for an active outing Monday through Thursday to this indoor playground in Frisco. It’s a cool little spot for kids to run around, with fun slides and bouncy areas. It's really a mini-party for little ones and perfect for when the weather isn’t ideal for outdoor activities.This hands-on science and technology museum is designed to spark curiosity in visitors of all ages. It offers interactive exhibitions and educational programs that make science engaging and accessible through items such as an air pressure experience, a bubble bowl and more.Get the kids out of the house and spend a few hours at the Treefort, a whimsical play haven featuring intricately designed treehouse structures, climbing nets and interactive elements. Set amid a nature-inspired backdrop, this imaginative play space fosters both physical activity and creative exploration in a safe and enchanting environment.The Mammoth Playground offers a uniquely engaging experience for kids, with sculptural play structures inspired by Colombian Mammoths, swings and an interactive water feature. Beyond recreational fun, the park also tells a captivating story spanning thousands of years, making it an educational and exciting destination for families to explore together.The Play Palace at the Galleria, nestled under the iconic domed skylight on level 3 near Nordstrom, provides a fun playground area for its youngest visitors. The captivating rainforest theme gives you a break from shopping and lets the little ones have some fun. Check the mall's calendar of events for kids' activities.Urban Air is a thrill-seeker's paradise, offering a dynamic mix of trampolines, obstacle courses and high-flying activities for kids. Urban Air Parks can be found all around DFW.Many kids have dreamed of being ninjas, which is what makes this park so fun. It has ninja courses, trampolines and exciting obstacles. It's the perfect spot for kids to unleash their energy, conquer challenges and enjoy an action-packed experience in a safe and playful setting.This fun little space-themed playground is a great place for a play date. The three-tiered spaceship for older kids sparks imaginative play with covered slides, climbing and space-themed sections, and the toddler section offers four small slides, a mini rock wall and an educational spinning wall. After some play time, take a stroll through the garden.Spirit Park is a kid-friendly destination with a range of fun amenities, including playgrounds, sports facilities, walking trails, expansive green spaces, a splash pad for hot days and picnic areas. It's an excellent choice for families seeking both active and relaxing outdoor experiences.This fun little cafe gives parents a chance to eat in a place with healthy food options that caters to kids. After the purchase of menu items, your little ones can enjoy the play area. Be sure to check out the restaurant's events calendar for engaging scheduled activities.This amazing indoor/outdoor waterpark has so much to offer: swim lessons, toddler time, surf machine, play structures and more. You can spend a day here any season and your kids will be begging to come back.Pack the kids in the car and head over to this colorful and imaginative theme park dedicated to the world of LEGO bricks. From LEGO-themed rides and interactive exhibitions to larger-than-life LEGO sculptures, the park provides an immersive experience where creativity and play come to life.Within EpicCentral, you’ll find PlayGrand Adventures. The space offers an expansive and inclusive playground experience for all ages, featuring adventure areas designed to stimulate development across various skill sets. With a focus on fostering social interaction, creativity and exercise, it provides a safe and enjoyable space for diverse abilities to thrive.