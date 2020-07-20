 6 Coolest Drive-In Movie Theaters in DFW | Dallas Observer
6 of the Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Dallas-Forth Worth

and July 19, 2023 7:06AM

Drive-in movies are still a thing. Here are the best drive-in spots in and near DFW.
Movie buffs undaunted by the Texas heat can take to the great outdoors for drive-in films, as the all-American, nostalgic pastime is still going strong.

Showings of movies such as Barbie, Indiana Jones and Oppenheimer will fill outdoor theater screens this month. We've listed some old-school drive-ins that are still kicking it around North Texas, as well as a few newbies.


Coyote Drive-In

223 NE Fourth St., Fort Worth
A local hotspot long before COVID, Coyote Drive-In is open seven days a week starting at 7 p.m. Along with go-to grub like popcorn, pickles, burgers and sodas, there's also beer and wine on the menu. But hang on to your hats — this four-screen, pet-friendly venue also has a few rules such as zero tolerance for hauled-in food and drinks, including alcohol and bottled water.

To sidestep any long lines and get settled in before sundown, plan to arrive an hour before showtime.


Brazos Drive In

1800 W. Pearl St., Granbury
This retro drive-in, which can accommodate 125 cars, offers double features on Fridays and Saturdays and single features on Sundays. Gates open an hour and 15 minutes before dusk and close 15 minutes after showtime.


Fun Movie Grill MacArthur Marketplace

8505 Walton Blvd., Irving
For $20 per vehicle, people can opt for a date night duo or round up the kiddos and pack the family sardine-style into their vehicle of choice. This site at MacArthur Marketplace offers one showing every night at 9 p.m. Guests can pick their own parking spots. Concessions are available, while outside food and drinks are banned along with lawn chairs, blankets on the ground and tents. For safety, all moviegoers must stay in their vehicles during the show.

Galaxy Drive-In Theatre

5301 N. I-45, Ennis
This pet-friendly outdoor theater, with seven movie screens, is open seven days a week. Every movie starts at 8:30 p.m. to make your life simpler.


The Last Drive-In Picture Show

2912 S. Highway 36 Bypass, Gatesville
For those who may want to venture a little farther from Dallas, this '50s-era drive-in screens films (but not R-rated ones) year-round, except on Christmas Eve. Rain or starlight, those with a face mask and $10 cash per vehicle can drive on in. It also has an indoor theater, giving you options in case of bad weather.

Graham Drive-In Theatre

1519 Fourth Street, Graham
Alright, so this is a bit of a road trip, but it's worth the gas money. The Graham Drive-In has been standing practically since the days you had to pull up in a horse — the yesteryear of 1948. About two hours west of Dallas, the drive-in has excellent reviews, a 300-car capacity and, of course, a built-in excuse to see more of our great state. The Graham Drive-In Theatre website requests that visitors support the drive-in by buying snacks and not bringing them from home. But paying for overpriced snacks is part of the movie-going ritual anyway, and at least it's a way to preserve history.
