Cosm Wants To Bring Its Virtual Shows to The Grandscape in The Colony

Remember when some company made a lifelike hologram of 2Pac that blew up the internet? A Dallas-based company wants to do something like that but expand it from one performer to a whole show.
Cosm, a Dallas company founded by the Mirasol Capital investment group, is a new live, interactive multimedia venue being constructed in Los Angeles where a giant curved screen projects a virtual image of live concerts, sporting events and other experiences. The company has announced plans to build a second location in The Grandscape entertainment and shopping district in The Colony, according to its website.
Cosm's screens aim for an immersive experience rather than just a passive one on a flat screen. The theater's large LED screen curves over and around the audience, delivering an 8K+ resolution the website terms "extreme resolution, extreme contrast, extreme brightness and extreme lifespan."
The screen wraps around the audience's view to create the illusion of a live viewing experience, whether it's a live concert located miles away from the screening room or a live sporting event. Cosm also says it uses video rendering and graphics that build on technology powered by the Unity and Unreal video game engines to deliver a picture that feels lifelike without any lag or interruptions.
“Under the leadership of CEO Jeb Terry, Cosm is leveraging its technology to create a new category of immersive entertainment called ‘shared reality’, working with partners globally to stream live content to physical venues and to virtual worlds alike,” said Steve Winn, Mirasol Capital’s CEO and majority owner of Cosm, in a released statement. “We are just getting started and have plans to open venues around the world.”
The exact plans and timeline for Cosm's Dallas-Fort Worth location haven't been announced yet. Cosm CEOxs Terry noted, however, that Dallas has been on the company's radar since its inception.
“Dallas and North Texas are in Cosm’s DNA,” Terry said in a statement. “Not only is the area experiencing explosive growth, but I am from Dallas and have family there. We’ve always seen a North Texas location as a core anchor for our business. There is an incredible opportunity to grow alongside The Colony community, and we are proud to call Grandscape home to our second venue.”
The Colony, Frisco and the surrounding area have attracted an explosive amount of growth and new venues and attractions in just the last year. The Grandscape complex, which opened in 2021, has set up a 200-foot tall Ferris wheel and houses some state-of-the-art entertainment attractions such as the electronic miniature golf course Puttery and the touchscreen game room Immersive Gamebox, which has opened a second location in Deep Ellum.
The Star in Frisco, which serves as the Dallas Cowboy's off-season training facility, has hosted events such as the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which was broadcast on the CMT cable channel.
Two months ago, the Universal Studios theme park chain announced plans to build a 97-acre family-friendly theme park in Frisco. Some nearby residents expressed concerns about traffic and crime rates when the park opens, prompting Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to publicly announce a relocation offer to Universal to set up the attraction in the the 738-acre vacant space known as Hensley Field.