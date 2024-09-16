The Legend of Ringo, the Feral Dread-Head Chicken of Dallas

The chicken in question looked like it had been away from home for quite some time, as the feathers atop its bobbing head had grown matted so far over and around its neck that they bore a striking resemblance to a set of tightly coiffed dreadlocks. It’s a powerful aesthetic, demanding respect and signaling authority over the likes of any common street varmint that may cross its path. This is an alpha chicken of unrivaled dominion over the city. No tree-cowering opossum or trash-fettering racoon is any match for this one true cock of the concrete jungle walk.
Even Spelling himself admitted, “I’m low-key scared of it,” only proving the chicken’s intention to strike fear into the hearts of mere mortals.
But as the great philosopher Ja Rule once said, “Every thug needs a lady.” And for this hardcore chicken, that lady is Liesl McQuillan — a Junius Heights resident and animal sanctuary guardian who rescued our avian dread-head shortly after his majestic visage went viral.
@dltrey Im convinced Forest Lane isnt a real place. 🤣 I just said the other day ive never seen a wild chicken. Wtf this mf come from??? 🤣🤣 #wildchicken #chicken #dallas #northdallas #forestlane #lmfao ♬ original sound - Deon Spelling
In an update on her own TikTok account, @twistedtimberfarm, McQuillan advised that the bird has been qualified male and Polish. McQuillian alleges that she chose the name “Ringo” after meeting the fowl.
Ringo has begun a cycle of antibiotics for the sores on his feet, and McQuillan describes his demeanor as “really derpy," which is a haughty and courageous way to speak of such a magnificent beast to his face. However, Ringo seemingly consents to this exchange of power, appearing quite comfortable in the arms of his new liege, who assures us that he’s “going to be fine”.
McQuillian keeps two roosters (who sleep in her bed with her), three cockatiels, one conure, five cats, two trap house-rescued guinea pigs, a snake, a donkey, three pigs and a goat, along with multiple other chickens and turkeys — including one suffering from gender dysphoria (who keeps trying to lay eggs from where eggs simply will not lay) and one recovering from heat stroke.
@twistedtimberfarm Ringo is a star. @Deon Spelling #chickensoftiktok #chickenrescue ♬ original sound - Liesl McQuillan
It remains to be seen how Ringo will acclimate to the social hierarchy pervading his new territory. McQullian’s video tour of the grounds alludes to a veritable hotbed of complex identity politics and protracted inter-species dynamics. But thanks to this benevolent seigneur of Twisted Timber Farm, we can all rest easy knowing that Ringo will be well attended to from here on out with the level of care befitting such a marvelous specimen.