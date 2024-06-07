Galaxy Theatres To Help DFW Moviegoers Remember the Alamo (Drafthouse)

Like so much burned popcorn, the June 6 news around the sudden closing of all five Alamo Drafthouse theaters in North Texas really ruined the collective day of area filmgoers — not to mention the theaters’ employees, who were given almost no warning the end was nigh. (This startling development was in tandem with the news of the Plano outpost of the Angelika Film Center also closing its doors.)



But, where there was darkness, now lies a sliver of (projected?) light: Galaxy Theatres, located in Grandscape in The Colony, has offered up a deal to those customers who pre-purchased and now useless tickets to the Alamo.



According to press materials, Galaxy Theatres, a chain with cinemas in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Washington, will accept pre-purchased tickets to screenings previously scheduled for the now-closed Alamo Drafthouses in exchange for passes good for showings at Galaxy Theatres. The passes are valid until June 30.



To take advantage of this deal, customers need to visit the Guest Services area at Galaxy Theatres and show proof of purchase of Alamo Drafthouse tickets. (It’s worth noting that, unfortunately, Alamo Drafthouse gift cards and/or season passes are not eligible for this offer.)



The Galaxy Theatre's one-time-use passes will be valid until the end of the month. So, you won't be able to trade in an Alamo Drafthouse ticket for Despicable Me 4, which hits screens July 3, but you might be able to swap it and catch a showing of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, out this weekend. The theater’s website has the latest information about showtimes and the movies now playing.



“Summer blockbusters are a cherished tradition for theatergoers, and we want our guests who planned to watch films at Alamo Drafthouse to still experience the magic of the big screen," said Frank Rimkus, CEO of Galaxy Theatres, in a statement. "Movie theaters have always been a vital part of our communities, and it is disheartening to see them close. We hope to offer some support to those who were eagerly anticipating a cinematic experience."



This action won’t immediately bring back the beloved Alamo Drafthouses, but it’s something — maybe call it a lightly buttered salve for an otherwise grim week for movie lovers.





Galaxy Theatre, 5740 Grandscape Blvd., No. 100, The Colony.