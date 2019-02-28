Dallas' Gayborhood Will Get a Face-Lift

Dallas’ gayborhood will soon get a makeover. For decades, the strip on Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs has served as a bar district and nightlife destination for Dallas’ LGBTQ+ community. Changes are underway to make the gayborhood safer.

Work will be done on the sidewalks to make them more compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, which will allow LGBTQ+ people with disabilities more ease of access.

“We will see a new traffic light at the intersection of Knight and Cedar Springs, where we have seen several accidents occurring,” says John Anderson, who serves as the safety, security and services subcommittee chair on Dallas’ LGBT Task Force. “There will be new bump-outs at several side streets so that the distance pedestrians have to walk to cross streets is less and safety is increased.”