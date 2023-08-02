 Did a UFO Fly Over Fort Worth or What? | Dallas Observer
What in the Hell Is This Light in the Sky Flying Over Fort Worth?

A video circulating on social media this week showed a weird object flying through the nighttime sky in Fort Worth. But even if UFOs are in the news, it may not be what you think.
August 2, 2023
Someone caught a glimpse of something strange over their neighborhood in Fort Worth last Wednesday and posted it on Instagram.
Someone caught a glimpse of something strange over their neighborhood in Fort Worth last Wednesday and posted it on Instagram.
There's a debate raging right now over a topic no one would've predicted could be discussed with a straight face. We're living in a time when our government has acknowledged the existence of flying objects in the sky that we can't officially identify. You know, UFOs.

Turns out, they aren't just plot points in a cheesy sci-fi movie or targets in a video game. There's a slim possibility, but a possibility nonetheless, that these flying things are high-tech craft from another planet. It gets even better. There's also an equally slim possibility that we may have evidence of alien beings in our possession. Three U.S. veterans testified before Congress' House Oversight Committee last week that U.S. government officials recovered "biologics" from the crash sites of these unidentified craft.

If it were in any other time in history, video of a strange object flying the nighttime sky wouldn't seem so mysterious, like one taken over the skies of Fort Worth sometime before Monday.
The video shows a single white orb floating across the sky. It's too slow to be a shooting star but it's too large to be a plane. It looks odd for some reason, and just when you're about to dismiss the object as just some flicker of nature's beauty or a light refraction, the white blob seems to morph into a longer object that shoots out a cloud of smokey residue ... in front. If the cloud came from behind it, then it could just be some flying thing that shoots across the sky. Instead, the smoke comes out of the front of the object. What in the hell could it be? 

Well, it turns out there's an answer and it doesn't have anything to do with flying saucers piloted by aliens who want to take over the Earth. Well, for now, anyway. Last Thursday, the SpaceX company fired its Falcon 9 rocket from a California base and launched 15 Starlink satellites into orbit, according to the company's Twitter page.

So those weird puffs of smoke shooting out of the front of the flying object weren't escape pods from an alien spacecraft that lost power before it crashed into Lake Como. It's probably just the satellites being jettisoned into orbit.
Unfortunately, that doesn't mean the rocket may have just been another harmless launch into orbit. According to Interesting Engineering, the Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched may have punched a hole in the ionosphere, the layer of electrically charged plasma particles that cover the Earth. Some observers saw a distinctive red glow as the rocket entered the sky, signifying that it punched a hole into the layer. Since a lot of our communication satellites float above the ionosphere, punching holes in it won't help maintain the accuracy of gadgets that have become commonplace like global positioning systems.

So Elon Musk isn't just content with making life harder here on Earth by running Twitter into the ground. He's gotta screw up space for us, too? 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

