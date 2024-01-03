 2024 is Off to a Cold, Rainy Start in North Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

2024 Will Continue to Have a Cold, Rainy Start in North Texas

Cool, rainy weather is expected in Dallas-Fort Worth over the first two weeks of the new year.
January 3, 2024
2024 is off to a colder-than-usual start.
2024 is off to a colder-than-usual start. Osman Rana/Unsplash
Share this:
Monday marked a chilly start to 2024, and it will likely be wet and cold for the next couple of weeks. So, you’ll want to whip out your raincoats and umbrellas if you expect to stay warm and dry. Hey, we’ll take what we can get after a scorching summer that saw a high of 110 degrees.

According to WFAA, the mornings over this week will likely start off in the 30s and 40s, creeping up to the 50s during the day. Rain spread across North Texas on Tuesday and into the night, with most of it covering Dallas-Fort Worth and to the south.  The rain will likely pick back up Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. Thursday will likely be dry with a high of 57. Then, the rain has a 70% chance of returning on Friday, which will see a low of 40 degrees and high of 51. The rain on Friday looks like it will mostly come in the form of showers, with little chance of severe weather at this point, according to WFAA. Saturday and Sunday could be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging between 35 and 58 degrees (not exactly frisbee golf weather).

Then, there’s a 60% chance we’ll see thunderstorms on Monday, Jan. 8. On Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 12, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures between 34 and 55 degrees and a 20% chance of rain. Wednesday and Thursday that week will see temperatures between 32 and 58 degrees and will be partly cloudy. The weekend from there will see some cloud coverage, temperatures between 36 and 54 degrees, and a 20% chance of rain on Saturday.  WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus has been sharing the forecast for the next two weeks on X. “Rain chances every 2-3 days through at least next Monday,” he wrote.

He said in a post that January is looking cool to chilly and that a late weekend cold front is to blame for the cold start to 2024. But he added that the cold temperatures are a bit abnormal for this time of year. “This is cooler than normal for early January,” Delkus wrote on X. “The cloud cover, rain and a slight wind shift are responsible for the cooler weather.”

So, you might want to consider staying in a bit this week, sitting by the fire in your warm home and waiting out this early 2024 rain. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn, a former Brookhaven College journalism student, has written for the Observer since 2018, first as clubs editor. More recently, he's been in the news section as a staff writer covering City Hall, the Dallas Police Department and whatever else editors throw his way.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn

Trending

'Force Multiplier': Dallas' RIGHT Care Unit Responds to Mental Health Crises Across the City

Crime

'Force Multiplier': Dallas' RIGHT Care Unit Responds to Mental Health Crises Across the City

By Jacob Vaughn
What to Look Out for In Dallas News in 2024

News

What to Look Out for In Dallas News in 2024

By Kelly Dearmore
Ken Paxton's Shakedown of Seattle Hospital Warning of 'Tyranny,' Critics Say

Healthcare

Ken Paxton's Shakedown of Seattle Hospital Warning of 'Tyranny,' Critics Say

By Simone Carter
You May Have Overlooked These Observer News Stories

News

You May Have Overlooked These Observer News Stories

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation