2024 Will Continue to Have a Cold, Rainy Start in North Texas

According to WFAA, the mornings over this week will likely start off in the 30s and 40s, creeping up to the 50s during the day. Rain spread across North Texas on Tuesday and into the night, with most of it covering Dallas-Fort Worth and to the south.
The rain will likely pick back up Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. Thursday will likely be dry with a high of 57. Then, the rain has a 70% chance of returning on Friday, which will see a low of 40 degrees and high of 51. The rain on Friday looks like it will mostly come in the form of showers, with little chance of severe weather at this point, according to WFAA. Saturday and Sunday could be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging between 35 and 58 degrees (not exactly frisbee golf weather).
Rain chances every 2-3 days through at least next Monday. Watch how disturbances bring rain to North Texas Monday, Friday, and next Monday. We'll take each disturbance 1 at a time and fine-tune timing and coverage as we get closer. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/6MQU2MTCqU— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 2, 2024
Then, there’s a 60% chance we’ll see thunderstorms on Monday, Jan. 8. On Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 12, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures between 34 and 55 degrees and a 20% chance of rain. Wednesday and Thursday that week will see temperatures between 32 and 58 degrees and will be partly cloudy. The weekend from there will see some cloud coverage, temperatures between 36 and 54 degrees, and a 20% chance of rain on Saturday.
WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus has been sharing the forecast for the next two weeks on X. “Rain chances every 2-3 days through at least next Monday,” he wrote.
Highs will be close to 50 in DFW, but most spots will likely stay in the 40s through the afternoon. This is cooler than normal for early January. The cloud cover, rain and a slight wind shift are responsible for the cooler weather. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/DgfL0Vpn07— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 2, 2024
He said in a post that January is looking cool to chilly and that a late weekend cold front is to blame for the cold start to 2024. But he added that the cold temperatures are a bit abnormal for this time of year. “This is cooler than normal for early January,” Delkus wrote on X. “The cloud cover, rain and a slight wind shift are responsible for the cooler weather.”
So, you might want to consider staying in a bit this week, sitting by the fire in your warm home and waiting out this early 2024 rain.