Disney Channel Star Mitchel Musso Busted in Rockwall for Drunkenness and Theft of a Bag of Chips

Rockwall police picked up former Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso on Saturday at a hotel for refusing to pay for a bag of chips, and booked him on charges of theft and public intoxication.
August 28, 2023
Garland native Mitchel Musso, pictured here at a Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel party in 2012, was busted this week in Rockwall.
Garland native Mitchel Musso, pictured here at a Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel party in 2012, was busted this week in Rockwall. Michael Buckner/Getty
Another former Disney Channel star has joined the long ranks of the intoxicated and the incarcerated, and this time the caper took place in Rockwall.

Hannah Montana actor Mitchel Musso, 32, was charged with two Class C misdemeanor counts of theft of less than $100 and public intoxication following his arrest on Saturday, according to Rockwall County Jail records.

The Rockwall Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday from a hotel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail. Officers learned that a man later identified as Musso entered the hotel in an intoxicated state, took a bag of chips from the hotel counter and started eating them. When an employee of the hotel asked Musso to pay for the chips, "He became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment," according to a statement released by the Rockwall PD.

Police officers reported that Musso "demonstrated signs of intoxication" and arrested him. Officers also discovered the
Actor Mitchel Musso was arrested by Rockwall police on Saturday after a reported disturbance at a Rockwall hotel.
Rockwall County Jail
 actor had outstanding warrants for driving with an expired registration, failing to display a driver's license and violating a promise to appear in court, according to jail records.

The charges from tis most recent police interaction both carry a $500 bond, which he posted after his booking. The charges carry a fine of no more than $500 upon conviction, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Musso played Oliver Oken in 90 episodes of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011. Musso's character started as an obsessed fan of Montana, played by singer Miley Cyrus, and later became her friend. He also had a brief appearance in the Hannah Montana movie in 2009 as his TV character.

Musso had roles on other Disney Channel live-action shows including Pair of Kings and the animated series Phineas and Ferb and Milo Murphy's Law.

The Garland native started his professional acting career in 2001 with small roles in the film Secondhand Lions, starring Robert Duvall and Michael Caine, and TV shows such as the short-lived Fox sitcom Stacked starring Pamela Anderson. He also did voice work for animated movies, such as his role as DJ, the curious kid next door, the Dreamworks animated kids horror flick Monster House.

Musso embarked on a solo music career during his time on Hannah Montana, and more recently with a single track he released in 2022 called (uh oh) "Drank." 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

