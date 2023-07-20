The Ticket's Hang Zone Hosts Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp Might Split From the Station

Two more of The Ticket's most popular hosts might be leaving the airwaves.On Monday,, among other outlets, reported that Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp have resigned from their noon–3 p.m. sports showwhich aired on 1310 AM KTCK Dallas/96.7 KTCK FM — better known to its longtime listeners as The Ticket. The last episode ofaired on Friday, June 30. But that doesn't seem to be the whole story.It seems that contract negotiations are to blame for McDowell and Kemp's absence.obtained an internal memo from Cumulus Media, the owners of The Ticket since 1996, that was sent by the company's regional vice president and Dallas/Houston market manager, Dan Bennett. The memo announced the duo's departure "after being unable to reach terms of new long term employment agreements for the hosting of the 12n-3pm [sic] time slot."Dan and Jake both resigned their positions effective July 17, 2023," the memo reads. "We began negotiations with both in December and remained productive and positive until late last week. At that time, talks broke down over competing digital media interests Dan and Jake wished to pursue out of a Cumulus Media partnership."Meanwhile, The Ticket's program director, Jeff Catlin, will begin the search to fill the vacated time slot. "Obviously, we are all disappointed that we could not reach an agreement but we are all appreciative of the great contribution both employees made to our cluster of stations," the memo reads.The news of McDowell and Kemp's possible exit comes just a little over a month after another popular host announced his retirement. Texas Radio Broadcast Hall of Fame host Norm Hitzges, who led the Norm and D Invasion show on The Ticket with Donovan Lewis, announced he would step away from the mic after 48 years on the air.McDowell has hosted the midday show on The Ticket for 21 years, starting with the BaD Radio program with Bob Sturm. Kemp joined the station in 2006 and moved into the co-host chair with McDowell in 2020, marking the beginning of The Hang Zone show.Neither the station nor Cumulus Media returned calls or messages for comment or released a statement regarding McDowell and Kemp's status. Host Corby Davidson said on the air Wednesday that efforts are underway to keep the duo at the station and on the air in their midday time slot."When it's resolved, we'll say as much as we possibly can about it including Dan and Jake, but please be patient here," Davidson said on Wednesday. "The people that ran with the story, I get it. I understand that but this is something that's ongoing. ... Everybody's trying to do their part here and everybody's trying to do their part within the company, within working with Dan and Jake. We're so on this. I can't even explain to you how much sleep we've all lost over this."