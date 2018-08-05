10-Day Countdown Until RHOD: LeeAnne Locken Once Schooled Kristin Chenoweth

Only 10 mores day until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Only. 10. More. Days. It's honestly too much.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth was recently on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bravo's own late-night talk show. During the segment when viewers call in with questions, Travis from Minnesota called to ask about Dallas Housewife LeeAnne Locken's appearance on Chenoweth's show, GCB, which lasted for two months.

Chenoweth says she saw Locken in L.A. recently, and when Chenoweth approached Locken to introduce herself, Locken responded with, "I know. I was on your show, GCB."