Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

No one knows Texas like TikTok.
No one knows Texas like TikTok.
Enrique Macias/Unsplash

10 Best TikToks About Texas

Paige Skinner | September 9, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Ahh, Texas. The Lone Star State. Where everything is bigger. Where you venture out to a state fair just to eat a corn dog. We love Texas and Texas loves social media posts about Texas. If you stay on TikTok long enough, you'll find hilarious, right-on-the-nose videos depicting what it's like to live here. No road trip is complete without a stop to Buc-ee's. High school football games are as big of a deal as professional ones. Dallas and Fort Worth are feuding. (That's news to us.)

Here are some of the best TikToks about Texas.

1. This Texas UPS driver films all the dogs she meets. 

@ups_driver_tx

UPS DOGS No.4 ##ups ##upsdogs ##delivery ##lgbtq ##tiktoklesbian ##fyp ##upsdriver ##texas ##foryou ##foryoupage

? Don't Rush - Young T & Bugsey

2. Allen High School's marching band is as big as some towns.

@alaynabrucco

gonna miss those high school friday night lights :/ ##fyp ##texas ##band ##fnl ##PremiosJuventudChallenge ##highschool

? Only One (Originally Performed by Nicki Minaj Ft. Drake) - Studio One Project

3. Buc-ee's: the cleanest restrooms in the world.

@theparanormalfiles

The largest gas station on the planet... Buc-Ee’s ##travel ##texas ##texascheck ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##voiceeffects ##NotOneThing ##vlog ##cute

? Lo Fi - inforsis

4. Texas' weather is hell.

@itztymiller

it be like that... ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##texas ##cold

? Ok ok ok wtf - .hacky

5. We're not alike.

@mycurlyadventures

##dallas vs ##fortworth ???? ##texascheck ##texas ##dallastx ##dallastexas ##fortworthtx ##fortworthtexas

? original sound - lanjerry

6. This house!

@nateharris_

Google it 10711 Strait Ln ##dallas ##texas estimated $18M 8 ???? 17 ???? 32K sq ft - not for sale

? original sound - nateharris_

7. Let's go.

@its.just.katiee

Dallas > Houston ##dallas ##texasgirl ##dallascowboys ##fyp ##foryou ##foryourpage

? original sound - sweetmilkbby

8. Snow!

@officialhypehousetexas

Did I forget any? Also which one is y’all’s favorite? -@miyanation ##texas ##fyp ##texascheck ##foryou

? original sound - number9ok5

9. Texan first.

@im.the.wanderer

3rd week in Texas down. More to go! ##texas ##texascheck ##buccees

? original sound - im.the.wanderer

10. We drive like hell.

@_dyllanrangel

If this isn’t true ##fyp ##foryou ##texas ##texascheck ##relatable ##viral ##TexansHelpingTexans

? vibe for this year - josephiv_
 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

