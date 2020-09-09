10 Best TikToks About Texas

Ahh, Texas. The Lone Star State. Where everything is bigger. Where you venture out to a state fair just to eat a corn dog. We love Texas and Texas loves social media posts about Texas. If you stay on TikTok long enough, you'll find hilarious, right-on-the-nose videos depicting what it's like to live here. No road trip is complete without a stop to Buc-ee's. High school football games are as big of a deal as professional ones. Dallas and Fort Worth are feuding. (That's news to us.)
Here are some of the best TikToks about Texas.
1. This Texas UPS driver films all the dogs she meets.
2. Allen High School's marching band is as big as some towns.
3. Buc-ee's: the cleanest restrooms in the world.
4. Texas' weather is hell.
5. We're not alike.
6. This house!
7. Let's go.
8. Snow!
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the Observer's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Dallas's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
9. Texan first.
10. We drive like hell.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!