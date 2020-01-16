 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Desiree Phillips has a lash line and clothing line.
Desiree Phillips has a lash line and clothing line.
Armand Johnson

Throwing Shade: The Best Makeup Artists in North Texas

Isabel Arcellana | January 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Desiree Phillips
Phillips creates glamorous looks that she shares with her 11K+ followers, but that’s just the beginning with her. She also has a clothing line she calls “MUA Black” as well as her own lash company, the Desire Lash Company. In addition, she provides personal shopping sessions to help you navigate makeup shopping.

Melisa J. Beauty knows how to make a bride blush.
Melisa J. Beauty knows how to make a bride blush.
Jeff Brummet

Melisa J. Beauty
Melisa Jean-Charles has a passion for enhancing natural beauty, with years of editorial and wedding work under her belt. She also offers her makeup wisdom through lessons as well as through her work as a contributing writer for L’oreal’s Makeup.com.

Penny Sadler is a celebrity makeup artist, and not for just any old B-listers.
Penny Sadler is a celebrity makeup artist, and not for just any old B-listers.
courtesy Penny Sadler

Penny Sadler
This celebrity makeup artist has over 20 years of experience, and when she’s not jetting off to a high-profile job, she’s in the Dallas area getting her clients camera ready for any occasion. Her past clients include Brooke Shields, Kelly Clarkson, President George W. Bush and Anderson Cooper. You might've heard of them.

L.B. Rosser has done makeup looks for Oscar de la Renta and Roberto Cavalli. We can see why.
L.B. Rosser has done makeup looks for Oscar de la Renta and Roberto Cavalli. We can see why.
Michael Meyer

L.B. Rosser
This makeup and hair expert has styled models for Oscar de la Renta, Zac Posen, Roberto Cavalli and Donna Karan. His work has appeared in Vogue, Allure and Glamour. We're not surprised — Rosser's high-quality makeup looks range from natural styles to high-fashion glamour. He is currently represented by the Kim Dawson Agency.

Alessandra before and after glamming herself up.
Alessandra before and after glamming herself up.
Alessandra Andrade

Alessandra Andrade
Andrade has over 10 years of experience transforming clients in Dallas. She has worked with celebrities like Michelle Williams and Cara Santana, and her work has appeared in Modern Luxury Dallas several times.

We named Anderson the Best Makeup Artist in 2018. And we stand by that decision.
We named Anderson the Best Makeup Artist in 2018. And we stand by that decision.
Paige Anderson

Paige Anderson
Anderson’s portfolio is incredibly professional and versatile, with her work appearing on many ads and magazines. She is able to book for hair as well as makeup. We also named her Best Makeup Artist in 2018.

Terri Tomlinson doesn't subscribe to the "lips OR eyes" idea.
Terri Tomlinson doesn't subscribe to the "lips OR eyes" idea.
Michael Myers

Terri Tomlinson
Tomlinson has been doing makeup for over 30 years and is known for reinventing the wheel. The color wheel, that is. She created The Flesh Tone Color Wheel, a tool for makeup artists to study skin color. She also owns the Makeup Training Academy in Dallas.

Parson has worked with endless big names.
Parson has worked with endless big names.
Chris Ossenfort for Fossil Watches

Gary Parson
Parson posts selfies with clients like Paula Abdul and Ashley Graham. He’s worked with Heidi Klum, Uma Thurman and Jessica Biel; has done campaigns with Neiman Marcus and Fossil; and has worked with designers like Valentino and Christian Dior. From weddings to runways, from natural to outrageous, the man does it all.

Laura Schakosky knows subtle makeup.
Laura Schakosky knows subtle makeup.
Fernando Ceja

Laura Schakosky
Schakosky has traveled around the globe and has worked with NBC, ABC and Fox, to name a few. She is also known for her work on The Drew Carey Show. (And Mimi's look was iconic, amiright?) Schakosky now has her own makeup line called Laura Leigh Beauty.

Alayza Casey can offer all different levels of glam.
Alayza Casey can offer all different levels of glam.
Deon Casey

Alayza Casey
Casey can offer all different levels of glam, from providing a natural glow to getting clients red carpet-ready. She and her husband, photographer Deon Casey, form a power couple ready to aid the city of Dallas in looking its best.

