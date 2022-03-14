Support Us

A Travel Blogger's Picks For the Most Unusual Places To Stay Near Dallas

March 14, 2022 4:00AM

You don't have to go to New Zealand, or Hobbiton, to stay at a hobbit house.
You don't have to go to New Zealand, or Hobbiton, to stay at a hobbit house. Jessica Serna
There is an undeniable magic to sleeping in a huge hotel bed, especially after a long day of travel or exploring somewhere new. But your accommodations can be much more than just a place to rest your head when you are away from home and can enhance your travel experience. An unusual lodging spot can highlight the natural gems around it while redefining what luxury and comfort can be. Texas travel blogger MyCurlyAdventures knows all the good nearby spots for a short getaway. Here are her picks for 10 unique and unusual places to stay near Dallas.

The Birdhouse at Skybox Cabins
1767 County Road 1011, Glen Rose
The Birdhouse is a two-story treehouse that offers several vantage points from where to soak up the view overlooking the Texas Hill Country. Ascend an outdoor staircase adorned with string lights and wood from the same oak and cedar trees that stretch across the property to get to your bedroom. There’s even a private balcony where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee or unwind before bedtime with the stars. Downstairs you'll find the cutest kitchenette with more authentic, wood touches and an open, stone shower. You’ll also be surprised to find your very own covered patio with a firepit, a seasonal creek to stick your feet in and wandering wildlife, including the owner’s horses, cows and dogs — the cherry-on-top of a serenely unique stay.
click to enlarge Six-year-old you could've never dreamt of a tree house this fancy. - JESSICA SERNA
Six-year-old you could've never dreamt of a tree house this fancy.
Jessica Serna
The Conestoga Wagon at Silver Spur Resort
13785 State Highway 19, Canton
 Silver Spur Resort is a great place to bring the family, with options to keep adults and the kiddos entertained and plenty of space, too. The Conestoga wagons are made for "glamping" and come with king-size beds and a bunk bed while still providing the illusion of sleeping in a covered wagon. The property has two escape rooms, yard games, a pool, a lake for paddle boarding, a human foosball arena and an on-site brewery that doubles as a restaurant.
click to enlarge If you've ever wanted to stay in the Ingalls' wagon, but with modern-day comforts, here's your chance. - JESSICA SERNA
If you've ever wanted to stay in the Ingalls' wagon, but with modern-day comforts, here's your chance.
Jessica Serna
The Santa Fe Railroad Car at Country Woods Inn
420 Grand Ave., Glen Rose
 One of the coolest places to stay in Texas is in a boxcar. Now renovated with new wheels and an interior including two bunk beds, a full kitchen, seating area and a claw-foot bathtub, the only reminder you’re staying inside what was once a part of a train comes when you venture outside to explore the property. On-site you can walk the wildlife trails, go fossil hunting, fish on the Paluxy River (rods are available to borrow), sit around a campfire, bond with barnyard animals, go rock climbing, pick flowers in a meadow or birdwatch at one of their three bird sanctuaries. 
click to enlarge You can stay in a boxcar and birdwatch nearby at The Santa Fe Railroad Car at Country Woods Inn. - JESSICA SERNA
You can stay in a boxcar and birdwatch nearby at The Santa Fe Railroad Car at Country Woods Inn.
Jessica Serna
A Hobbit House Airbnb
Address available upon booking, McKinney
 Whether you’re a fan of Lord of the Rings or not, you’ll be transported into a magical fantasy land when you book a stay at the Hobbit House in McKinney. The outdoor arch covered with vines will act as your portal to the Shire before you reach the hand-crafted, circular door. Inside is a hand-made, round king-sized bed, touches of greenery, copper and wooden décor, a stone mosaic fireplace that matches the bathroom walls, a quirky dining room set made entirely of wood, and a bathtub that gives the illusion you are comfortably bathing in a wooden bucket. 
click to enlarge You preciousses can bathe at the Hobbit House in Texas, if you can fit in the tub. - JESSICA SERNA
You preciousses can bathe at the Hobbit House in Texas, if you can fit in the tub.
Jessica Serna
The Dawn Treader at Grandview Treetops
8377 E. FM 916, Grandview
 Opened in January, The Dawn Treader was inspired by a ship from C.S. Lewis’ world of Narnia. It has two outdoor decks adorned with fishing nets, a boat helm and sails, with one of them at the highest point for watching sunrises and sunsets. Inside, there's a kitchenette stocked with breakfast items, a bedroom with flowy white curtains everywhere, a featherbed topper and rustic chandeliers, and a huge, wood-paneled, walk-in shower. Surrounded by trees on all sides and housed on the property of a working ranch, there is plenty to explore on these 90 acres, from walking trails to water and wildlife.
click to enlarge Stay in a spot among nature inspired by C.S. Lewis’ world of Narnia at The Dawn Treader at Grandview Treetops. - JESSICA SERNA
Stay in a spot among nature inspired by C.S. Lewis’ world of Narnia at The Dawn Treader at Grandview Treetops.
Jessica Serna
The Shipwreck at Hodge Podge Cottages
724 Cypress Drive, Uncertain
This houseboat was constructed from parts harvested off railroad cars used to transport ammunition during World War II, and it even floated on water before it found its permanent home at Hodge Podge Cottages. It’s fitting, as the property sits right along Caddo Lake and its looming cypress trees. During your stay, you're free to take out one of the three fully equipped canoes for guests or to fish on the on-site fishing pier before grilling your catch on your provided charcoal grill. Venture out and explore the nearby towns of Jefferson and Marshall while you’re visiting, too.
click to enlarge Take a fishing adventure in Uncertain, Texas, in a "shipwrecked" World War II houseboat, sort of. - JESSICA SERNA
Take a fishing adventure in Uncertain, Texas, in a "shipwrecked" World War II houseboat, sort of.
Jessica Serna
A San Antonio-Themed Airstream at Off the Vine RV Park
213 Magnolia St., Hico
 With all the bright colors, distressed wood and Latin American décor inside this vintage Airstream, owner Maria proudly celebrates the Mexican heritage of Texas. This trailer seems small but actually sleeps four. Included with your stay are a Silver Spur Wine tasting, handcrafted soap, Topo-Chico mineral water, local chocolates, coffee and beautiful linens and robes — just a few of Off the Vine’s ways of spoiling guests. Keep an eye out for news of communal events on the property, like campfire s’mores and wine.
click to enlarge If you're getting Marfa vibes, you're right. But Hico is less than two hours away from Dallas. - JESSICA SERNA
If you're getting Marfa vibes, you're right. But Hico is less than two hours away from Dallas.
Jessica Serna
The Doll Room at the Historic Jefferson Hotel
124 W. Austin St., Jefferson
 If you have an interest in the paranormal, then the Historic Jefferson Hotel is a must. Rich with history and antique decorations, the hotel is rumored to be haunted and even goes as far as to keep a Book of the Dead at the front desk for guests to record their experiences during their stay. One of their rooms is decorated with an abundance of antique dolls that are propped up near the bed, hung from the ceiling and on chairs against the wall. If dolls don’t give you the creeps, you’ll take home a really great story if you decide to stay in Room 14.
click to enlarge You better hope these dolls don't get all Chucky on you in the middle of the night. - JESSICA SERNA
You better hope these dolls don't get all Chucky on you in the middle of the night.
Jessica Serna
Air Castle by Highpoint Treehouses
Address available upon booking, Ladonia
This six-story treehouse is composed of four shipping containers and one bois d’arc tree. Experience the view from all five of your private balconies, but you’ll especially love the hot tub on the third-floor balcony and the crow’s nest, complete with a hammock, on the fifth-floor balcony at a whopping 50-feet in the air. The way the “air castle” is intertwined with the bois d’arc makes birdwatching from your window an unforgettable experience. The hosts even provide a lock for you to engrave and hang on the railing at the entrance of the treehouse.
A Yurt with Llamas at Wildflower Yurts
Address available upon booking, Emory
 You can experience all of your favorite modern comforts with the freedom of country living at Wildflower Yurts. Socialize with the on-site llamas, rock yourself to sleep in a hammock and experience what it's like to shower in your very own, private outdoor shower. Make sure to bring along some firewood so you can use the firepit while you stargaze.
click to enlarge Make friends with llamas and shower under the stars at Wildflower Yurts. - JESSICA SERNA
Make friends with llamas and shower under the stars at Wildflower Yurts.
Jessica Serna
