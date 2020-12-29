Real Housewives of Dallas Star Hospitalized for COVID-19

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

D'Andra Simmons, star of The Real Housewives of Dallas, is in the hospital with COVID-19, her rep confirms to the Observer.

Simmons was admitted into UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"Her oxygen levels were borderline, and she will start Remdesivir," her rep wrote in an email. "At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

Simmons posted on Twitter on Christmas thanking her husband for a Chanel bag. On Christmas Eve, she posted about her new puppy, who will keep her company while she recovers from ankle and foot replacement surgery.

I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household! Also, thank you to Jeremy for my beautiful @CHANEL bag! I guess I was a good girl after all ???? I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas! #RHOD pic.twitter.com/AWRWBw1bph — D'Andra Simmons (@dandrasimmons) December 26, 2020

The Real Housewives of Dallas filmed its fifth season this summer. Bravo told us that production followed a "comprehensive health and safety plan."

"The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines," the statement reads. "The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."

In December, Bravo stopped production on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after its star Kyle Richards and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19.