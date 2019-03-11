Despite Problematic Reputation, Fort Worth Opera Will Perform Porgy and Bess

Always bold in its programming choices, the Fort Worth Opera opens its 2019 festival with director Francesca Zambello’s revival of Porgy and Bess, an opera whose depictions of African-Americans have been problematic since its creation. FWOpera tackles any potential controversy head-on by bringing in Margo Jefferson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning cultural critic for The New York Times to deliver a keynote lecture entitled The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.

Porgy and Bess is an English-language opera by the American composer George Gershwin, with a libretto written by author DuBose Heyward and lyricist Ira Gershwin. The opera was originally adapted from the novel, Porgy and was first performed in 1935. In 1942, Porgy and Bess was refashioned in the style of musical theater and appeared on Broadway. Otto Preminger directed the 1959 film version.

The troubling history of the opera includes a performance in 1943, during the Nazi occupation of Denmark, with an all-white cast made up in blackface. After 22 sold-out performances, the Nazis closed the production.