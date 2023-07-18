The Best Things To Do in Dallas, July 19–25

Wednesday, July 19
Goin' Hollywood WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison
Have you ever felt as if you were born in the wrong period of history? Maybe you're a medieval history buff who dreams of jousting for the honor of a scorned maiden. You could be one of those film buffs who can appreciate the unique quality of watching a silent movie, where the only sounds are the roar of a projector and an instrumental soundtrack. Perhaps you're one of those people who wish leg warmers and Jazzercise were still a thing. Goin' Hollywood
, the new musical premiering at the WaterTower Theatre on Wednesday, July 19, features two such people who feel stuck in the wrong time period. The play is the story of two best friends who get a birthday wish to be transported to 1940s Hollywood, where they're tasked with writing a new silver screen musical while dealing with the dark side of show business. The stage musical premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. on July 20, July 26 and July 27; 8 p.m. on July 21, July 22, July 28 and July 29; and 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 22, July 23, July 29 and July 30. The performance on Thursday, July 27, will have an American sign language interpreter. Tickets are $43 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online at watertowertheatre.org
Miss Molly Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth
This romantic comedy may sound like something that's been around for decades, but it's getting its world premiere at the Amphibian Stage in Fort Worth. Miss Molly,
written by Off-Broadway playwright Christine Carmela, tells the story of lifelong friends Matthias and Aloysius, who fall in love with a pair of dazzling sisters named Molly and Genevieve and whose conniving future mother-in-law Viscountess Houseington believes there may be more than love at play in their plans. The families of both star-crossed lovers start putting the others through the test to see if their love can withstand petty rivalries and some hilarious situations. This Oscar Wilde-inspired comedy premieres at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, and runs through Aug. 13 with performances starting at 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. every Sunday. Tickets are $6–$60 and can be purchased online at amphibianstage.com
Ivan Klousia, left, and Reginald Dunlap II star in Superior Donuts, opening Thursday at Theatre Arlington.
Rick Wintersole
Thursday, July 20
Superior Donuts Theatre Arlington, 316 W. Main St., Arlington
Change is difficult but inevitable. It's also unpredictable, and the only constant is that it's never easy. The Tony-winning play Superior Donuts
by Tracy Letts captures this inevitability by examining it through the lens of a Chicago donut shop that's on the precipice of facing change in today's fast-moving world. The shop is operated by its longtime owner, who fears changes even if there's a chance it might help business, and his teenage employee, who has big ideas for the shop but can't get any of them off the paper. Theatre Arlington is bringing this Broadway comedy/drama to its stage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The production runs until Sunday, Aug. 6, with performances at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $30, $28 for age 62 and older and $28 for students with a valid ID. Get your tickets at the box office or online at theatrearlington.org
Disney's Newsies
The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch
There are few forces more powerful on this Earth than the collective outrage of the scorned masses. It's a pattern that has played out across pretty much every era of history. Some jerk at the top of the food chain makes things too expensive for the common person to afford, so the people band together to take on the big boss. The results are mixed. Sometimes the little guys win and sometimes they lose. The story of the 1899 newsboy strike, a campaign led by newsboys in New York over price hikes and harsh working conditions, is one such moment, but we won't tell you how it ended — it would ruin the ending of Disney's Newsies
, the newest musical production from The Firehouse Theatre, premiering at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The musical runs until Sunday, Aug. 13, with additional performances at 2:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $35–$39 and can be purchased at the box office or online at thefirehousehteatre.com
Dallas Boat Expo
Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway
It's summer, that glorious season when going to the beach and throwing a party on a rented party boat is most appropriate — though, sure, you could go swimming or fishing in the middle of December in certain parts of Texas if you don't mind risking a nasty case of hypothermia. If you've got the kind of scratch to buy a boat — whether it's a simple pontoon or one of those big, honking fishing boats — or you're just a nautical enthusiast, now's the perfect time to check out the latest models at the Dallas Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall. The annual trade show presents the latest and most sought-after vessels from some of the biggest and best boat makers on the market. The Dallas Boat Expo runs 3–8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20; noon – 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22; and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 5–13. Children under 5 are free. Get your tickets online at dallasboatexpo.com
Jessica Lomas plays the vampire pirate Finch in Camp Death Productions' Vampirettes of the Caribbean, at Pocket Sandwich Theatre.
Joel Halshop
Friday, July 21
Vampirettes of the Caribbean
Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 1104 S. Main St., Carrollton
What happens when you combine the sultry, sinister sisters of the vampire-hood with the high-seas adventures of a jaunty pirate ride? You get something completely insane, which means it could only come from the bewildering imagination of Camp Death Productions. The Dallas genre spoof theater troupe behind shows Silver Screen Slayer
and Indiana Solo and the Hunt for the Jeweled Macguffin
premieres its new mashup of vampire and pirate adventure movies, Vampirettes of the Caribbean,
written by Jared Seman and Kevin Michael Fuld, on Friday, July 21, at Pocket Sandwich Theatre. This popcorn-throwing melodrama venue tells the story of the legendary swashbuckler Capt. Jackie Raven, who loses her ship to a band of fanged vampirettes led by the evil Barbarellosa — all of whom have a taste for blood and revenge. The show premieres at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 21, with additional performances at 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Aug. 5. Tickets are $15 and $12 for students age 18 and older or military service personnel. Thanks to the heavy innuendo, this show is not recommended for kids. Pick up your tickets at the box office or online at pocketsandwich.com
Matthew Broussard
Dallas Comedy Club, 3036 Elm St.
Comedian Matthew Broussard has an interesting backstory. He started his career in the financial sector after earning a degree from Rice University in computational and applied mathematics. Alas, he totally sucked at his job and got fired. That's the perfect résumé for a comedian, and it shows when you look at his bio. He's performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Conan
and Jeff Ross' Roast Battle
and scored roles on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
. Now you can see him live on the main stage at the Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum, with two performances over two nights at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the box office or online at dallas-comedyclub.com
Saturday, July 22
Mi Cocina's Mambo Miles 5K
Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
What prompts someone to run several miles a day? Some are motivated by the health benefits; some just want to take on the challenge of running for long periods of time without stopping, even when their body is screaming for them to stop. What if you had a real, tangible reward waiting for you at a real finish line? Mi Cocina restaurants are providing just such a prize for the runners of this year's third annual Mambo Miles 5K, which starts and ends at the Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park. Runners who finish the race will receive a T-shirt, a commemorative medal, a breakfast taco — because every runner needs something to burn off — a Mambo Taxi margarita made with Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé or Eight Elite Light Lager, and an afterparty with live music and food trucks. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Registration is available for $50 per person or $30 for runners age 21 and under (and no alcohol for them, of course) and can be purchased online at runsignup.com
The National Youth Orchestra
Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.
Some of the nation's most talented young musicians are headed to the Meyerson Symphony Center for a one-night-only performance. The National Youth Orchestra is one of the most coveted opportunities for young musicians looking to embark on a musical career. Every year at Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute, the faculty members field applications and listen to auditions from thousands of young performers from all over the country, and a select few (including six from Dallas-Fort Worth this year) are invited to prepare for and join a national tour. This year marks the 10th annual National Youth Orchestra tour with renowned conductor Sir Andrew Davis and Grammy Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn. The National Youth Orchestra will perform in Dallas starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Tickets are $15–$40 and can be purchased at the box office or online at dallassymphony.org
Sunday, July 23
Ziggy Stardust and the Spider from Mars 50th Anniversary Screening
Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
The loss of pop music maven David Bowie still hurts. For starters, the news of his passing seemed to come out of nowhere. Almost no one knew he was even sick. He also left while still producing some of the best sounds the music world will ever hear. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his genre-defining film Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,
which documented his storied performance at London's Hammersmith for a crowd of 5,000 fans. The Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff is holding special, restored-cut screenings of this live concert classic on the big screen. The initial screening of Bowie's classic performance is at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, with additional screenings at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets are $14 per person and $12.50 for theater members, students, seniors and military. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at thetexastheatre.com
The queen of Dallas music Erykah Badu, the queen of Dallas music, returns to her hometown on her Unfollow Me tour.
Andrew Sherman
Monday, July 24
Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bay
American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave.
It goes without saying that Dallas wouldn't have such a vibrant music scene without the talent and contributions of its queen Erykah Badu. More importantly, many Dallas musicians wouldn't have an audience without her groundbreaking work. Every music maker in Dallas-Fort Worth owes her a debt of thanks. They can start by making plans to see her live when her Unfollow Me tour takes her and rapper Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) back to her hometown for a one-night performance at the American Airlines Center. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, and tickets are $46.45–$431.50. Get your seats now while they last at ticketmaster.com
Tuesday, July 25
Colson Whitehead
Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.
For author Colson Whitehead, cities are more than settings. They are practically characters who shape the lives and paths of his main characters. Take, for instance, his latest work, Crook Manifesto
, the second title in his Harlem
trilogy. It follows his wheeling and dealing heist-master Ray Carney and is set in the gritty streets of 1970s New York. Carney is trying to go legit, but when his daughter wants to see the Jackson 5 live in concert, he finds himself in a series of situations that could only happen in a place like Harlem. Now you can hear from and maybe even ask the author about his works at a live Q&A session at the Dallas Museum of Art. The Main in the Main Auditorium is sold out, but there are virtual seats available. The Q&A starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, in Horchow Auditorium. Tickets are $38 per person or $35 for museum members. Each guest gets a hardcover copy of Whitehead's new book. Visit dma.org
to purchase your tickets.