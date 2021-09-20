Best Rock Bar

If you're not ready for some face-shredding rock 'n' roll, just keep walking when you come upon Reno's Chop Shop on Crowdus Street. Whether it's bigger national acts or smaller local ones, you can catch it at Reno's. Denton's Wee-Beasties, Plano psych-rock band Chrome and Dallas' Brave Days are just a few that have rocked the chop shop's stage. Everyone's a comrade at Reno's, even if you're not wearing your darkest clothes and sporting the blackest hair dye and makeup. So just walk in, grab a drink and kiss your ear drums goodbye.