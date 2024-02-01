After Violent Pit Incidents, Rubber Gloves in Denton Announces New Policy

After several physical altercations in the crowds at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, the venue announced on Monday that it was implementing new club rules. Effective immediately, those who start or participate in violent moshing will be banned from the venue.The policy is a direct result of a rise of violent pit behavior during hardcore shows at the Denton showroom over the past year. The Instagram announcement made by general manager Chad Withers includes images of an attendee with a bloody nose, the bar's bloody bathroom sinks and a video of moshers punching each other in the crowd.“It was tolerable because people seem to be able to be respectful and also the crowd was able to police itself, but it's just escalated definitely within the past year or so,” Withers says. “We've had people leave shows because of this happening, and I've had people tell me that they weren't going to come to shows because they were afraid of getting punched in the face. That’s not something that you should have to worry about when you're wanting to go see a band that you like and going to hang out at a bar.”The post states that four people have already been banned for their actions at previous shows. Withers says that only a few guests were involved in physical altercations during hardcore shows at the venue, but the new rule will improve safety for all attendees, staff and performers. The new policy is not a ban on moshing, stage diving or mosh pits, but rather a ban on unnecessary or dangerous behavior. If a complaint is made, the footage from a video camera in the showroom will be used to review the claims and differentiate between mosh pit mishaps and unnecessary audience violence.“Honestly, we haven't really taken measures before like we should have and that's on us, and it'll be different moving forward,” Withers says.Many of Rubber Gloves' followers soon took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the recent change. Some users shared their own negative experiences with violence in pit crowds, including those shown in the Instagram video, and they thanked the venue for taking pit etiquette and patrons’ safety seriously.“This shouldn’t be as controversial as it is. Basic rules for life, do what you want as long as it doesn’t hurt people … kicking people in the face hurts, it’s not ‘hardcore’ it’s stupid,” @captainstanson wrote.Others argued that the banning of actions like “pit killing,” when a person punches and kicks random members in the audience, is making hardcore “soft.” Many in the comment section defended “pit killing” as an important part of hardcore culture, saying that concertgoers should expect it when attending those kinds of shows.“It’s disappointing reading comments from people saying ‘that shit isn’t welcome’ or that ‘it’s toxic’. Why even show up to a show of a genre centered around violence and not be ready to get violent? Definition of an A1 poser, Grow up or stay tf home,” @kian.the.king commented.Withers says he has no problem with being called “soft” for providing a safe space for the local music community. He believes that those “calling themselves out” in the comments are not at shows to enjoy music and participate in community, but to be violent and aggressive in an area where those behaviors are not welcome. Withers says that Rubber Gloves has not actively reached out to book hardcore bands, but that the bands have reached out to Rubber Gloves because of the type of music and crowd experience they offer.By moving forward with the policy on unnecessary violence, he knows the bands that agree with and want to keep playing with Rubber Gloves will comply, and that those who feel differently have other local venue options.Withers is “not going to tell other businesses how to run their business,” but he has noticed similar trends in showroom violence at other venues across Dallas-Forth Worth, such as Cheapskates, he says. Because of the direct impact violent incidents can have on a venue, Withers thinks there is a need to address issues that relate to the well-being of concertgoers, performers and staff.“I think these venues need to address the situation before it becomes something that closes the club down, because it's something that could,” Withers says.