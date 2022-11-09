Profit God Is a Holy Hip-Hop Trinity

One thing to love about rap groups is how a cohesive final product can highlight individual styles and artists' voices. If we look at groups like the Wu-Tang Clan, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and N.W.A., these characteristics are prevalent. As hip-hop evolved, rap groups mostly took a back seat. Although some more recent groups — such as Black Hippy, Odd Future and Migos — had their moment, the group trend seemed to fade as autotune and trap beats found their way into the industry.



Profit God is one rap group intent on reminding people there is strength in numbers.



The group is a trio of established Dallas rappers: Que P, Rakim Al-Jabbaar and A.P. The Apostle. Like any legendary rap group, their relationship formed organically. Dallas-based A&R and producer AmpB sent a beat to Al-Jabbaar that featured a verse from A.P. The Apostle. Then AmpB asked who else he thought would fit well on the song, and Al-Jabbaar mentioned Que P. From there, they linked up with producer Oktober1st at the studio to finish the record. When the record was finished, a light bulb went off for Oktober1st, who spun his chair around in the studio to face the rappers and told them they sounded good together, and presented the concept of a group.



Oktober1st was so excited at the idea, he offered to record, mix and master the records. The first song on the album, “Cloth Talk,” was recorded that night.



“A perfect blend of lyricism and current top-shelf production with major industry level mix and mastering quality,” AmpB says. “This project is a masterpiece.”



The trio still didn’t have a group name as they started piecing together songs for the album. "Profit God" came later, with some brainstorming and input from the rest of the circle. Their 12-track album took only about three months to record and was released on July 22. Profit God’s debut performance was at Ruins in Deep Ellum for the release of its self-titled debut album. The group has since shared a stage with Bobby Sessions at the DDD Experience in August.



They've been keeping busy. A mini-tour this past fall included sets at the Chocolate Lounge, Three Links and DTXUnplugged. The Profit God collective sound is modern and well-balanced rap with conscious lyrics and metaphors that pack a punch. The album sounds like its recording was easy — not in a careless, mumble rap kind of way, but in a Lebron James 19 years in the league kind of way.



“To me, it's like the modern version of the blending of UGK, Outkast and Goodie Mob,” Al-Jabbaar says. And songs like “Coming From,” “1 of One” and “3 A.M. in Dallas” support his definition.



All the artists in the group have earned respect in the Dallas rap community with their solo pursuits. Al-Jabbaar is a Dallas Observer Music Award winner and is coming off his most prolific project yet, the album illDallas. Que P hadn't dropped a full-length project since 2015 but has kept his voice in the wind with singles and features with names like Lil Ronny MF and Classikmussik. A.P. the Apostle released Church Clothes & House Shoes last February.



There are plenty of opportunities these days to catch the group live, and they're working on the release of a couple of music videos. They're also focused on putting together new music for their next album. And they demand to be heard. If you learn only one thing by listening to Profit God, it should be that hip-hop collectives should make a comeback.