Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

A San Antonio Spurs Fan Goes Viral for Crushing Kelly Clarkson's 'Since You've Been Gone'

April 6, 2022 4:00AM

Briana Saldaña is catching a lot of attention on Twitter thanks to her epic lip sync of Kelly Clarkson's "Since You've Been Gone" at last Sunday's San Antonio Spurs home game.
Briana Saldaña is catching a lot of attention on Twitter thanks to her epic lip sync of Kelly Clarkson's "Since You've Been Gone" at last Sunday's San Antonio Spurs home game. screenshot from Twitter
Usually, when we hear the words like "lip-sync" and "video," you've already lost our attention. Thanks to the magical effects of alcohol, it seems like anyone with a working lower jaw thinks that the ability to mouth a mild semblance of a song's lyrics will turn them into a Spice Girl.

This time, however, we lowered our tired guard and gave this lip-sync video a chance. You should, too.
A fan in the stands of Sunday night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio's AT&T Center got up on her feet to do a lip-sync of "Since You've Been Gone" by Dallas' very own hit maker Kelly Clarkson. The fan's infectious, high energy rendition of Clarkson's biggest hit to date didn't just catch the attention of the people in the stands. It's also captured the attention of the internet.

A video of the performance appeared on the Twitter page of sportswriter and radio host Dan Le Batard, where it caught virtual fire and racked up more than 2.8 million in views in a matter of days.

MySanAntonio.com did some digging and tracked down the lip-syncer. Her real name is Briana Saldaña, and she works in retail. She says she's since received an endless series of notifications since the video went viral.

Oddly, this is the second time someone has gone viral this week for this exact song. Anne Hathaway beat Clarkson during a game segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show by guessing and singing Clarkson's own song before the host.

Saldaña, 27, says she went to the game with her family and was serenading her parents, using a yardstick drink as a microphone. Her plans to attend the game were last minute and she almost didn't make it, which would've costed her a shot at eternal internet glory.

She also says she was more than prepared to throw down when the arena's "Lip-Sync Cam" panned to her because Clarkson's song "is actually my jam."

Oh, and the Spurs won 113-92. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation