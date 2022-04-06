A San Antonio Spurs Fan Goes Viral for Crushing Kelly Clarkson's 'Since You've Been Gone'

This time, however, we lowered our tired guard and gave this lip-sync video a chance. You should, too.
A fan in the stands of Sunday night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio's AT&T Center got up on her feet to do a lip-sync of "Since You've Been Gone" by Dallas' very own hit maker Kelly Clarkson. The fan's infectious, high energy rendition of Clarkson's biggest hit to date didn't just catch the attention of the people in the stands. It's also captured the attention of the internet.
Meanwhile in San Antonio… pic.twitter.com/cm9InOlnsp— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 4, 2022
A video of the performance appeared on the Twitter page of sportswriter and radio host Dan Le Batard, where it caught virtual fire and racked up more than 2.8 million in views in a matter of days.
MySanAntonio.com did some digging and tracked down the lip-syncer. Her real name is Briana Saldaña, and she works in retail. She says she's since received an endless series of notifications since the video went viral.
Oddly, this is the second time someone has gone viral this week for this exact song. Anne Hathaway beat Clarkson during a game segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show by guessing and singing Clarkson's own song before the host.
Saldaña, 27, says she went to the game with her family and was serenading her parents, using a yardstick drink as a microphone. Her plans to attend the game were last minute and she almost didn't make it, which would've costed her a shot at eternal internet glory.
She also says she was more than prepared to throw down when the arena's "Lip-Sync Cam" panned to her because Clarkson's song "is actually my jam."
Oh, and the Spurs won 113-92.