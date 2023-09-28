 Ahead of Death Cab For Cutie's Dallas Concert, Nick Harmer Talks Transatlanticism | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Ahead of Their Dallas Concert, Death Cab For Cutie's Nick Harmer Reflects on Transatlanticism's Impact

Transatlanticism is no doubt Death Cab's definitive album, and Nick Harmer is happy about that.
September 28, 2023
Nick Harmer (far right) of Death Cab For Cutie feels humbled to be a part of an album that means so much to so many fans.
Nick Harmer (far right) of Death Cab For Cutie feels humbled to be a part of an album that means so much to so many fans. Jimmy Fontaine
Share this:
When big feelings meet the perfect album, it’s a very powerful thing, says Death Cab For Cutie’s Nick Harmer. For him growing up, The Cure’s Disintegration was that powerful thing — a place to nurse broken hearts — and it still provides nostalgic comfort decades later. For fans of his band, it’s Transatlanticism — Death Cab’s beloved 2003 indie record that ultimately brought them from obscurity to big-time success.

Death Cab For Cutie’s current tour might be millennial nostalgia at its finest, and it brings along another indie icon: The Postal Service and their only album, Give Up. Both bands are fronted by lead singer and songwriter Ben Gibbard; the tour’s stop at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie on Sunday, Oct. 1 will present both incredible albums played in their entirety.

Transatlanticism, Death Cab’s defining album and most beloved among fans, came at a time when indie rock was starting to become cool. And the record was a true indie output. But it would ultimately be their last with the label Barsuk Records before signing with Atlantic in the aftermath of the album’s tremendous success.

“I think it surprised everybody, kind of, you know?” Harmer says over the phone. “The connection that it ended up having and then certainly as time has gone on, the life that it's had.”

Many fans revere the record as a defining moment in their youth, and connect with Gibbard’s intimate and honest songwriting, with appreciation for its greater sonic clarity than previous Death Cab albums. Harmer, who plays bass in the band, says it’s humbling to see that the things he loves and connects with from the album have also stayed with fans two decades later.

“I've always really connected to the emotional openness of the songwriting. Certainly the lyrics,” Harmer says. “I think Ben went to a real place inside himself when he was writing these songs. And I've always felt like there's a real, tangible sense of place and space in them.”

Harmer and Gibbard are the only remaining original band members of Death Cab For Cutie, with their relationship going back decades into their college years. The band released its first album in 1997 with You Can Play These Songs With Chords. As to how the two friends have remained close and able to continue working together all these years, Harmer says it comes down to communication.

“We've just always been able to kind of shoot each other straight and be there for each other in good times and bad,” he says.

He’s also in awe of Gibbard’s songwriting skills. The Postal Service, which is one half Gibbard and the other half musician and producer Jimmy Tamborello, otherwise known as Dntel, released the indie pop darling Give Up eight months prior to Transatlanticism.

“We've just always been able to kind of shoot each other straight and be there for each other in good times and bad." – Nick Harmer

tweet this

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard shared in a statement when this year’s tour was first announced. “The Postal Service record came out; Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Harmer agrees that Gibbard cranked out some of his creative best that year.

“I can't think of another songwriter in our generation, certainly in my lifetime, that has made two albums that have come out in the same year that have both gone on to sort of really connect with so many people in this real way,” he says.

Harmer also credits the band’s drummer, Jason McGerr, for a lot of the success with the album, and also the success as a band moving forward.

“Jason joined the band right before we made Transatlanticism, and I think him coming into the band was a very significant moment for us because it really galvanized our lineup and really sort of solidified the kind of chemical reaction that needs to happen in a band,” he says. “Jason was really an important part of that kind of final piece for us to really find ourselves in a place where we could make the creative decisions that we needed to make and really push ourselves with Transatlanticism.”

With the unique setlist, there are a couple of songs that Death Cab For Cutie have only rarely played live before now, including "Death of an Interior Decorator" and, surprisingly, the beautiful acoustic ballad "A Lack of Color."

As for his favorites to play so far, Harmer says the album’s title track takes the win, along with s the declarative opener "The New Year."

“Playing [the song] “Transatlanticism” is a real moment for all of us," he says. "And, you know, we can really feel it also connect with the crowd, too. And there's just a nice shared moment there that’s really powerful.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Diamond Rodrigue
Contact: Diamond Rodrigue

Trending

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Played a Sold-Out Concert in Dallas

Concert Reviews

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Played a Sold-Out Concert in Dallas

By Andrew Sherman
Sunny Disposition Make a Lot of Noise for 3 People

Music News

Sunny Disposition Make a Lot of Noise for 3 People

By Carly May Gravley
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Pink, Wilco, Depeche Mode and More

Concerts

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Pink, Wilco, Depeche Mode and More

By David Fletcher
Lana Del Rey and Her Crew Went on a Shopping Spree in Bishop Arts Before Her Show

Celebrities

Lana Del Rey and Her Crew Went on a Shopping Spree in Bishop Arts Before Her Show

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation