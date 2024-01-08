Best Bars for College Students in North Texas

University of Texas at Dallas, Southern Methodist University

The college experience is all about learning important life lessons and necessary skills, like drinking. This coming-of-age chapter often means students must figure out how to balance aspects of their day-to-day life, such as time spent studying versus socializing and money spent on course books versus booze. Students looking to stretch their buck are in luck. We’ve put together a list of some of the area’s top-quality college bars that won’t break the bank.For years, Barley House has been beloved by many who walk the halls of SMU — including SMU alumna Laura Bush, who gave the bar a shout-out in her 2009 commencement speech at the university. Local Mustangs and music fans alike share a fondness for one of the most popular coed hangouts, where “beer is a way of life.” Barley House’s cozy atmosphere welcomes patrons old and new to a nice selection of in-house eats and drinks, making it a popular game-day hot spot. The bar is also known for hosting one of the best varieties of off-campus musical acts with regular weekly rotations.Fox & Hound is an English pub better suited for the relaxed UTD crowd. Its well-lit interior, accented with warm wood, imparts a cleaner-cut image than a typical campus dive, but it maintains a similar college bar variety of draft and cocktail selections. Featured weekly specials include $2 draft Tuesdays and $20 domestic buckets on Saturdays for cheaper nights out. Fox & Hound’s two-room indoor space also offers a range of entertainment, including dart boards, pool tables and TVs for sports fans of all sorts.UTD students who prefer an on-foot commute from campus should be more familiar with Northside Drafthouse, which is a 4-minute walk from the university. Known as “UTD’s first college bar,” Northside has 50 on-draft beers and a number of specialty cocktails, including the vodka Hazeberry and rum-based Night Owl. Northside also offers a full menu, billiards and darts, making it a great nightcap location just minutes from the classroom. Weekly specials include happy hour all day on Sunday, Monday night trivia and Wednesday pint nights.Denton’s “finest dive bar” is located mere feet from the University of North Texas. Cool Beans is one of many that make up the Fry Street lineup, which is just a beer pong throw away from campus. While the lax, divey atmosphere and cheap drink assortment are enough to satisfy any college crowd, its bar food puts the Cool Beans on another level. Greasy favorites like the veggie chili-topped Cool Beans Burger or Mac and Grilled Cheese are best paired with a classic Adios MF pitcher. On top of its regular menu, Cool Beans also offers a weekly Sunday brunch for the perfect weekend hangover cure.Lucky Lou’s is one of the more spacious Fry Street joints fit for large numbers of late-night social butterflies. Complete with several plasma screens, pool tables, foosball, darts and more, Lou’s offers more than enough entertainment for the college crowd. As one of Denton’s original craft beer bars, the space boasts a 25+ tap variety and 50+ bottle and canned beer options — a young hophead’s heaven. The bar also attracts crowds with plenty of college savings-friendly specials, including $5 Tuesday pint nights, $4 frozen margs and more. Its 3,000-square-foot pet-friendly patio offers a welcoming outdoor space to mingle with friends, furry or otherwise.If you’re searching for something outside of Denton’s Fry Street scene, look no further than 6 minutes down the road. Harvest House is a bit further from the university, but that's to its benefit. The bar’s warm, laidback design more closely aligns with a campus coffee shop than a dive bar, giving it a more relaxed vibe for those not wanting to party too hardy. In addition to its wide variety of cocktails, coffee, smoothies and more, Harvest House has a great outdoor space for Denton’s thriving music scene. Harvest House is perfect for students looking to use alcohol as a study tool, discover new local acts or just have a low-key night out.The Pub, aka the university “shithouse,” is a 10-minute walk for TCU students in need of a down-to-earth drink. Beyond its purple door lies a bar proud of its no-frills attitude, with a chalkboard proudly commemorating a one-word, one-star review: “Filthy.” Since 1981, The Pub has offered Horned Frogs a lot by changing very little. The Pub’s rotating daily specials, pool table and welcoming atmosphere make it a go-to place for weekend tailgates and regular Fort Worth nights out on the town.UTA students have an unapologetic dive of their own at Caves Lounge. The bar partly gets its name from its dark interior, which includes a full-service bar with more than 80 beers to choose from, a space for local music acts and the most eclectic jukebox in the area. Caves is also home to an impressive outdoor space better fit for guests wanting a glimpse at the light of day. What the lounge lacks in food options it makes up for in drink variety, with a list of daily specials, including $2 Wednesday wells.Hooligan’s Pub is a cute and cozy pub that brings a laid-back elegance to the Arlington area. The pub’s menu is meant for drinkers of all varieties, with a selection of 25 draft beers and numerous specialty cocktails. The classic Irish pub-like interior is just a 3-minute drive from UTA, making it the place to be for game watching or school night nightcaps. To mix things up, the pub frequently offers new daily specials, themed monthly events and even a few tasting events for the more sophisticated student.